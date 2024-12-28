‘Check your Carfax’: Woman gets behind the wheel of a Porsche. Then she notices something strange on the dash

Luxury vehicles like Porsches are known for their craftsmanship and agility while driving. However, this person noticed some strange features on their Porsche that aren’t exactly “porsching.”

But beyond being unsightly, could this be a buyer beware red flag? Here’s what we know.

What’s going on with this Porsche?

In a 16-second video reposted by the car content page Driving Lessons (@driving_lessons), viewers can see the inside of a Porsche’s dashboard and gear shift, both with some wacky quirks.

While showing the gearshift, they driver pushes it all the way to the back. To their surprise, it made a squeaky sound. The driver giggled in response to the sound. Then, they showed viewers the dashboard. On both sides of the dashboard the upholstered leather has risen and created some bubbles. This video has gathered over 23,000 likes and 2,200,000 views.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on damage to Porsches, like this article about damage done by Christmas lights. As for this car, the bigger question is are the bubbles a sign of something more sinister?

‘A Porsche that new?’

Viewers have several hypotheses as to why the dashboard may look like this.

“Dash repaired after airbags deployed,” says one comment.

“Just like my sister’s Audi, made in Germany people always glorify German products but not all always good quality,” comments another.

“a Porsche that new with those problems?….it’s been in a crash,” says another.

“Extended leather dash removing itself due to sunlight and heat. Poor quality. Just like bmw,” someone else shares.

“Everyone saying it was in a crash is probably wrong… that is a known issue on the real leather dashboards. Doesn’t happen with the standard plastic dash,” notes another.

Is this common for leather dashboards?

Just as this previous comment mentioned. It seems that leather dashes having bubbles is in fact a common issue on some vehicles.

This professional car racer and car tip enthusiast Racer 69 on YouTube explains why it’s important to protect your leather dashboard from the sun while showing the bubbles in the dashboard of their Jaguar.

“What you don’t want to happen is starting to happen to mine…the leather is starting to lift. Basically if you don’t protect you dash from the sun or the heat, the glue will come off, it will basically un-peel. You see lots of them, they detach from the front and they look awful,” Racer 69 explains.

While there may be other reasons why the leather may be un-peeling in the video Car Lessons posted, Racer 69 and the comments of people on the video may be on to some reasonable conclusions.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Car Lessons and Porsche for comment.

