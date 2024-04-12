‘This is what hot girls with their own money are gatekeeping’: Recent grad drives a Porsche and recommends this career if ‘you don’t know what to do’

As graduation season approaches, many new graduates of all levels of education may be questioning what kind of career they would like to have.

Some might decide to go into a field requiring specialized education and pursue several degrees, while others may go directly into the trades. There are so many options in between, with varying levels of effort required for entry.

One woman recommends that those uncertain about their career try sales, as it is a versatile field with skills applicable to a variety of other jobs. In a video posted to TikTok, @diaryofad2dsaleswoman recommends the job and shows her luxury vehicle as an example of what a career in sales can afford someone.

“If you don’t know what you want to do in life, learn sales,” she says in the video. “This is my car, I drive a pink Porsche. I used to work like three jobs in college, I had no idea what I wanted to do. I just knew I was going to be successful at whatever I wanted to do, I just didn’t know how to get there.”

She says she believes sales is a useful career because there are many aspects of sales in other job fields such as medical and law.

“The best thing that can help you get to wherever you want to be—literally, wherever you want to be—is learning sales,” she says.

She says the job may not necessarily be for the money, though it is quite lucrative, but also the free time. The TikToker alleges some in the industry are “making more than doctors and lawyers.”

“Learning sales will benefit you in any way of life. If you want to be a doctor, if you want to be a lawyer, you’re always wanting to sell something whether it’s yourself, your product, your service, your business,” she says. “It is the best possible skill you can learn out of high school, college, post-grad, at any point in your life.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @diaryofad2dsaleswoman via TikTok direct message regarding the video.

Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, sales jobs can include jobs in advertising, insurance sales, real estate brokers and sales agents, travel agents, and wholesale or manufacturing sales representatives. While some of these careers may not require advanced degrees depending on the company, real estate agents and advertising careers typically require some sort of additional education, such as a bachelor’s degree or real estate license.

Several viewers remarked that they or their partners were in sales and had good experiences with their jobs.

“My man built a whole company on door to door sales,” one commenter wrote. “He hires men now who are making $150,000 in a few months.”

“I did door to door back in the day I made enough to pay for a year of uni and buy a car,” another said.

“Yes ma’am. Over 6 figs and no degree,” a user echoed. “Finally went back to school just because !! I love it !”

