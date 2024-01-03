‘I never knew Popeyes had bacon’: Popeye’s worker says she uses kitchen, supplies to make whatever food she wants

A Popeye’s employee is showing some of the innovative ways she prepares meals for herself using ingredients in her restaurant’s kitchen, with one meal consisting of “mashed potato balls,” stuffed with bacon and cheese.

TikTok creator Myrakle Jackson (@myraklejackson5) showed viewers how she makes her “fried, stuffed mashed potato balls,” providing step-by-step instructions. Her video, which was posted on Dec. 18, has received about 55,000 likes and earned more than 530,000 views.

“I be at my job using they s*** to make s*** I want,” Jackson joked. “Now, if this [comes] across any of my manager’s for you page, why are you on TikTok?”

To make the delicacy, Jackson started by making a bowl of mashed potatoes. She scooped a little bit of the mashed potatoes and used her hands to flatten it, adding cheese and bacon on top. Then, she folded the potato over the cheese and bacon, shaping it into a ball. Eventually, she makes some with chicken and cheese. Later, she fries the balls to give them a nice golden, crunchy look.

“Do not think this is a Popeyes recipe,” Jackson said, giving herself credit for the idea.

Viewers of Jackson’s video seemed impressed with Jackson’s meal, hoping they’ll add the item to their official menu.

“Watch them add this [to] the menu they need you in [the] creative kitchen part of Popeyes girl lol,” user @chynaaa.love said.

“Would of threw a couple packets of that Cajun sparkle in there, whewwww,“ user Char (@chararies21) said.

“Hold on now I need this, with a side of gravy to dip,” user @mama_longg_leggz said. “Add this to the menu.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jackson via TikTok comment for further information and Restaurant Brands International, which owns Popeyes, via email.

From a simple glance on Popeyes’ website, it seems the fast-food restaurant doesn’t really carry anything similar to Jackson’s “mashed potato balls.”

In a follow-up video, Jackson chastised some viewers who were critical of her using her restaurant’s food for her own personal meal. Jackson said she had been working for the store for nearly three years before leaving and returning back to her job.

“Y’all not going to get nobody fired from no job,” Jackson said, brushing off the the criticism.

“They owe me some f**** mashed potato balls,” she said.