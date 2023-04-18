‘I’ll fry it myself’: Popeyes customer told it’ll take a long time for her pie to be ready. So she just takes a frozen one home to prep herself

Everyone has waited for their favorite fast food snack, or found out their meal was unavailable due to cook time. Sometimes it just isn’t worth it. Usually you reverse your car and leave the line or walk out of the restaurant empty handed, but Tiktoker GKira Walker (@babyyk.1k) refused to go without a Popeye’s Cinnamon Apple Pie. Her subsequent life hack may have changed how we approach our favorite fast foods in the future.

In a TikTok video viewed over 579,000 times, Walker shows a frozen apple pie on her kitchen counter. “Popeye’s told me it was going to be a long wait to drop more pies. So I told them I’ll fry it myself.”

The camera pans out to show the container of cinnamon spices next to the pie. Then she pops the frozen pie into a boiling pot of oil on her stovetop. When the pie is fried to perfection, she places it in the Popeye’s bag.

With a masterful touch, she sprinkles the cinnamon with a spoon until it piles around the pie. She takes the pie out and shakes off the excess seasoning.

The next shot shows a warm, crispy pie cooked in the comfort of her own home.

“I feel like it tasted even better,” one user replied. Walker agreed it was “Even Better.”

Others celebrated Walker’s creativity.

“I LOVE A WOMAN THAT IS CREATIVE,” one user said.

“Never had their pies, but this just made me want one.” “Looks better,” another user said, comparing Walker’s fried pies to the one’s available at the store. “We love customers like you. No complaints…nothing. Just accepting things as they are and adjusting lol.” “I rather fry it myself from now on.” “Now that’s what I mean when I tell them I want a fresh apple pie.”

A large number of commenters discussed the need for Popeye’s to sell pies frozen and in bulk at stores. This is an interesting concept. After all, Whataburger sells condiments and pancakes and White Castle sells frozen sliders. Not only would it save on overhead, but it would help customers enjoy their favorites without the rising prices of our once cheap treats.

“Hold on, cause this might be a good concept. Sell em in bulk Popeyes!” “They just need to sell the frozen ones with sugar on the side at Walmart, Target etc.” “I wonder if I can buy a box.” “They need them apple pies at Sam’s Club.” “They need to sell them in stores immediately and definitely give you a percentage!”

Though some argued that waiting would take less time, many agreed that Walker changed how we’re going to be ordering our Popeye’s pies in the future.

“Wouldn’t the wait be equivalent to you driving back home and heating up you oil and frying it?” a commenter asked.

Walker replied, “No I lived right around the corner literally the wait was 30 mins.”

“You should’ve ordered more to keep them in your freezer,” one user said after watching her fry the pie to a golden brown.

“I’ll be taking them frozen from now on,” another joked.

Like a natural Virgo, Walker used her quick thinking to whip up a perfect pie that puts to shame most things handed to us through a drive-thru window.