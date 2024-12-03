‘Learning about polyester has ruined my Target runs’: Mom says she can’t shop for her child because all the clothes, toys are made with polyester. Should you be worried?

A mom says learning the truth about polyester ruined her Target runs, because now she can’t shop for her child’s clothes and toys there anymore.

TikTok user Marissa Christine (@marissachristineee) is the mother of a toddler who says she recently learned more about the fabric polyester.

“I unfortunately now know about polyester, and you can’t unsee it,” she says to start the video. “And it’s sad because literally all the baby toys and clothes are basically polyester.”

She goes through several toys and clothing items and the labels show they are indeed made of polyester. She concludes, “So, basically, you’re letting your kid chew on plastic.”

Should you avoid polyester?

According to Apex Mills, polyester is a synthetic fabric that is indeed made up of a kind of plastic. Despite consumer concerns like Marissa’s, polyester is used in many commercial and household products, including clothing.

However, there is science to indicate that Marissa isn’t wrong to be concerned about what materials go into the clothes and toys she chooses to give her child. A Mother Jones article from 2021 cites research that finds babies are ingesting higher levels of microplastics than their adult counterparts. The chemicals detected in the study are commonly found in clothing and plastic bottles.

“They have a habit of putting everything in their mouths—plastic toys of all kinds, but they’ll also chew on fabrics,” the article states, “Babies’ foods are wrapped in single-use plastics. Children drink from plastic sippy cups and eat off plastic plates. The carpets they crawl on are often made of polyester.”

Viewers react to the revelation

The video has amassed more than 234,000 views since Marissa posted it six days ago. In the comments, users weighed in on polyester.

“It’s sad because even high-end stores are selling expensive polyester. I got rid of all our bed sheets and pajamas that are polyester.”

A second user wrote, “I don’t even look at the price tags anymore. I look at the ‘what is it made of’ tag.”

A third user wrote, “It’s everywhere!!!! Hate it lol.”

However, some users are a bit less concerned. “My kid chewed on the bottom of his sneakers the other day, so I think a plastic toy is the least of my worries,” joked one user.

@marissachristineee Learning about polyester has ruined my target runs and it makes me SO MAD!!!! ♬ original sound – Marissa Christine

The Daily Dot reached out to Marissa via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Target via email for comment.

