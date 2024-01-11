‘We’re gonna go to the front office’: Police bust tenant for stealing neighbor’s packages. Then they threaten to evict her

In a viral video, a police officer confronts a tenant for allegedly stealing her neighbor’s packages and then threatens to evict her.

By Wednesday, TikToker TealLlama (@emilykaybargo) had reached over 8 million views and 621,000 likes on her video.

The viral clip started with a police officer standing outside a tenant’s front door.

Once the tenant opened the door, the officer told her that her neighbor recently had a package stolen. According to him, “somebody in a blue hoodie” coming from her apartment “walked over, grabbed a package, and walked back in.”

“They are just wanting their package back,” the officer added.

The tenant said she wasn’t home the previous day, and the guests she had over had also left. “So I’m not sure. I don’t know about a package being took,” she added.

The officer then said, “Well, they have video footage. It clearly shows somebody coming out with a package.”

“Well, I wasn’t home,” the tenant persisted.

Next, the officer asked who lived in her home. “Nobody lives here but me and my daughter,” the tenant replied. “I do have company, but I’m not sure.”

The officer then said the package owner did not want to file a police report and only wanted their package back.

“Yeah, but what I’m saying is I don’t steal packages,” the tenant said. “I’m a dancer. I make money, so I could pull out a bankroll right now.”

To steer the conversation back on topic, the officer asked, “So is anybody here that has dreadlocks?” which the tenant denied.

“If nobody else is here that could’ve taken the package, even though we’ve seen it on footage—I’ve seen it on footage, walk it right back in here—we’re gonna go to the front office and start the eviction process on you guys,” the officer continued.

“Eviction for what?” the tenant asked. “I didn’t do anything wrong. I wasn’t even here.”

She continued stating that she didn’t have a package, nor had she seen one, and that no one there had dreadlocks.

“Everybody that was here yesterday left,” she added. “It’s me and my daughter.”

Next, the officer asked if the tenant could call anyone who recently visited to see if they knew anything about the package.

“Yeah, I can definitely do that, but you don’t have to threaten me with eviction when I’ve done nothing wrong,” the tenant exclaimed before the video ended.

Viewers in the comments section sided with the neighbor.

“Her whole demeanor changed when he said EVICTION,” a comment with over 90,000 likes says.

Another says, “the way she was answering she 100% knows who took what lol.”

TealLlama responds, “Avoiding everything asked was a huge red flag! Lol.”

“You are responsible for your guests- period. She knew,” another comment reads.

In a second video, TealLlama posted a screenshot of her messages with the person she claims stole her package.

After posting the updated video, viewers asked to see more. “Okayyyy so now I’m invested lol,” one said.

TealLlama then posted another video of the footage from when her package was stolen.

She captioned her video, “Y’all wanted me to go after him. Here you go. Full face.”

In the video, a man walks into an apartment wearing a black beanie and an orange long-sleeve shirt. The video then shows a man in a blue hoodie and orange beanie coming from the direction of the apartment and taking a box and envelope from somewhere slightly off-screen. The man then walks back in the direction of the apartment. There are no visible dreadlocks in the clip.

TealLlama did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Dot via TikTok direct message.