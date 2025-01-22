‘We can only take 7 things’: Woman takes clothes to Plato’s Closet and gets $12. Then she takes the same box back

Plato’s Closet, a resale shop known for buying and selling gently used clothing, has come under scrutiny after one woman shared her confusing experience with the store’s buying practices.

Featured Video

In her video, which has amassed over 313,700 views, TikToker Cassie (@noclasscasssss) questioned why the same box of clothes was valued so differently during two visits to the store on back-to-back weekends.

What went wrong at Plato’s closet?

“I had a theory, and I tested it,” Cassie begins, explaining that during her first trip, she brought in “this big ole box” of clothes.

Advertisement

The store only accepted seven items, offering her $12. “I peeped in the box,” she says, “and I was like, they should have taken this, this, this, this, and this. I don’t know why they didn’t.”

To test her theory, Cassie returned the following weekend with the exact same box. This time, the result was significantly different. “They took eight more things and gave me $37,” she recounts.

What changed? According to Cassie, it wasn’t the season or the clothes themselves—it was the employees.

“The season didn’t change. The clothes didn’t change. But you know what changed? The workers,” she concludes.

Advertisement

How to make the most out of Plato’s Closet, according to experts

If you’re planning to sell to Plato’s Closet, a little prep can make a big difference. According to The Resale Doctor, there are a few tricks that could help you walk away with more cash.

First off, keep the tags intact—especially the brand and size ones. Plato’s Closet doesn’t usually take items without a size tag because it leaves too much guesswork for its customers.

It’s also a good idea to reach out to the store before you go. The Resale Doctor suggests asking what they’re currently looking for. One store might need more men’s clothes or athletic wear, while another could have too many T-shirts and not be buying them at all.

Advertisement

Finally, presentation matters. Fold your clothes nicely and make sure they’re clean and fresh. If something has a stain or fabric pilling, take care of it before bringing it in.

Viewers share some possible theories

In the comments section, viewers had some theories about why this happened. Others shared more tips and their own experience with Plato’s Closet.

Advertisement

“I think it also has to do with their budget that day,” theorized one viewer.

“Fun tip cut out the manufacturer dates!” suggested another. “I always get offered over $40 every time.”

“In college I went to a platos & they only took half my box so then I went to another location 25min away right after and they took everything else left in my box lol,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cassie via TikTok direct message for more information. It also contacted Plato’s Closet via email for official comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.