‘I’m gonna need to take that to the front desk’: Man runs on treadmill at Planet Fitness. Then he’s told about shocking, little-known policy

That’s a question TikToker Camrun (@camrun3) asked in a recent clip that accrued 299,000 views on the popular platform. In the video he details an interaction he had with a worker at the popular gym chain regarding his jacket.

The gym goer says that when he was 40 minutes into an hourlong run, he was approached by the worker. Next, he learned about a gym policy that had never been explained to him before. This is despite visiting the gym and seeing the same worker numerous times. Camrun wondered why he was only made aware of this gym policy recently.

Numerous commenters who replied to his video criticized Planet Fitness, sharing their own negative experiences with the business.

No jackets allowed?

Camrun begins his recording from the interior of a car. He speaks into the camera, explaining that he likes to cover the time and distance on his treadmill while he runs.

This is a method many treadmill runners employ to help with their perception of the passage of time. Instead of keeping an eye on the clock, they can focus on “getting in the zone” so to speak. “Why is Planet Fitness like this? Every time I run I bring a jacket to cover the time and distance on the treadmill. Like I did, $10 little jacket. 40 minutes into my run covered in sweat, I have the jacket covering the time and distance. I’ve been to this gym and this treadmill. On the same treadmill, same gym, same worker, many times. And I’m 40 minutes into the run.”

Next, Camrun says as he’s well into his run session, a Planet Fitness employee walked up to him. It was at this point in Camrun’s workout, that he was informed jackets and bags weren’t allowed on the gym floor.

Clipboard compromise

As a result, the worker offered to take Camrun’s jacket away to the front. The TikToker told the worker that he was only using it to cover up the treadmill’s time and distance.

In response, the Planet Fitness worker offered to let Camrun use a clipboard from the gym instead. “And the guy, the worker comes up to me after 40 minutes of running. And says hey we actually have a no jacket and no bag policy. I’m gonna need to take that to the front desk. I said, I only have 20 minutes left, like, I’m just using it to cover the time and distance. Like, what? And he goes I can grab the clipboard to put it over there to cover it.”

Camrun did acknowledge the kindness behind the gesture. However, he informed the Planet Fitness worker the clipboard wouldn’t be necessary. Following this, the worker ended up leaving Camrun alone, without taking the jacket.

“Which is very nice, I get it. But like I said nah I’m good you can just. I didn’t even say you can take my jacket, I said nah I don’t really want the clipboard. And then he just walked away. He didn’t even take my jacket. So like, after 40 minutes you come up to me. When I’m full sprinting. I mean it’s not the end of the freaking world, but what are you doing? Clearly you know I don’t have a freaking glock in my freaking jacket dawg. I’m just working out. Like, what is wrong with Planet Fitness?”

Planet Fitness policies

This ruling can be found on Planet Fitness’ website’s “about” section. Under policies pertaining to “club attire and safety on the club floor” it clearly delineates bags and jackets should be kept in lockers. “All personal belongings must be kept in lockers Bags and any clothing not in use are not allowed on the club floor. Bags and clothing on the club floor present potential safety hazards and are targets for theft.”

One Reddit user who posted about the gym rule on the site’s r/PlanetFitnessMembers sub sparked commenters to discuss the policy. A user on the app penned a comment in defense of this fitness center edict. “We have a very clear rule that says no bags on the gym floor. Usually there is a sign in club but you can also find it online under our policies.”

Next, they discussed why such a policy exists in the first place. “There are a few reasons why people can’t have bags on the floor. 1. Tripping hazard. 2. Fire hazard. 3. We have had weights stolen.”

Someone else echoed the aforementioned sentiment, highlighting the fire hazard component. They stated if bags are found on the club floor during a random inspection from the fire department, the business will be shut down.

Viewers don’t love it

One commenter chalked up Camrun’s interaction with the Planet Fitness employee to the gym’s culture. “PF is the wost commercial gym….dont give them your money.”

Someone else said that they couldn’t understand the impetus behind the jacket ruling. “A no jacket policy is wild,” they wrote.

Another self-identified Planet Fitness member said that workers from the chain don’t interact with them while they’re exercising. “I’ve never once had a PF associate speak to me after I’ve passed the front desk. I often wear a jacket and occasionally have a bag. I’ve been to about 3 PFs in my area.”

One person shared the only situation they could see a jacket becoming an issue. “The only reason that makes sense is if you’re putting them on the floor and it becomes a tripping hazard.”

Whereas another person speculated as to what caused the worker to address Camrun in the first place. “I’d bet money it’s some technicality rule and a manager was nitpicking the staff to enforce. The dude probably couldn’t care less but would’ve gotten in trouble if he didn’t say anything.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Planet Fitness via email and Camrun via TikTok comment for further information.

