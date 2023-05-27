‘When they go low, I go lower’: Urban Bricks Pizza moves next-door to an independent pizza shop. So, he steals their specials

A Texas pizza store owner, reacting to the pizza chain that opened up across from him, promised their customers “a cheap date” by appropriating the chain’s specials.

The two pizza shops in question are Pizza King, a local small business, and Urban Bricks Pizza, a growing chain pizza shop with Texas roots. Urban Bricks Pizza has 10 locations across Arizona, Texas (where they have the most restaurants), and New Jersey, based on their store locator.

Pizza King describes itself as “Authentic NY Style pizza in Texas,” while Urban Bricks Pizza’s claim to fame is offering unlimited toppings for one price.

The TikTok making the allegation was posted by Pizza King, who showed that an Urban Bricks Pizza recently opened up in the same plaza and “right in front” of their small business. Ticked off by this new competition from a bigger shop, Pizza King got a bit competitive and decided to implement the same specials as the chain restaurant but with “better food.”

In the video, viewers see a worker sliding a heart-shaped pepperoni pizza into a cardboard pizza box. Next to it are more than half a dozen cinna-knots in their own aluminum container.

“Yall go order a cheap date from us! 1 large heart shaped pizza and our beloved cinna-knots for only 15.99!” the video caption reads.

The end of the video shows a screenshot of their competitor’s “cheap date” special that similarly includes a heart-shaped pizza and a “dessert pie.” A person in the TikTok, presumably affiliated with Pizza King, pops up over the image and gives the middle finger to his competition.

“When they go low, I go lower,” is the sound heard over the video.

So far, this video is the most popular one on Pizza King’s TikTok, with more than 16,000 views.

Commenters were supportive of Pizza King.

“Urban Bricks is trash anyways!!! Support small businesses,” a person wrote.

“F*ck urban bricks pizza king all day!” another assessed.

Another person said, “That pizza is so cute,” and wished they were in Texas to try it.

The Daily Dot reached out to both pizza shops for comment via email.