‘It’s just me and the dog’: Woman’s pizza order somehow becomes 7 pizzas plus a gift card. But there’s a meal prep hack to be learned

In many cases, once a customer is handed a food order, a restaurant will not be able to take it back due to health code requirements in their local jurisdiction.

Whether it is a simple mix-up at the drive-thru window, or a delivery gone sideways, many customers have shared how the mistakes of employees in restaurants have benefitted them and their future selves at mealtime.

One customer says she ended up with seven pizzas all to herself after she received not only another customer’s order by mistake, but her original order and her new order that had been provided to replace the first incorrectly delivered order.

“I can’t make this up,” TikTok user @brooke_wadeee said in her video that has drawn over 3.6 million views as of Saturday. “I received the wrong order earlier. I received someone else’s order, and basically it’s a shi*t ton of food that I’m not going to eat. It’s just me and the dog.”

“Then I re-ordered my order, then they send me my original order and a gift card saying sorry, which is really sweet and stuff,” she continues. “But then they send me my old order too, so it’s like, you gave me my old order and someone else’s order, when it’s just me and the dog. I don’t know what to do with all this food.”

Many viewers suggested that the pizza could be portioned and frozen, to be enjoyed at a later time or as a kind of meal prepping.

“Freeze it in portions!!! Meal prep,” one commenter wrote.

“Freeze the pizza and when you want to eat, heat like a frozen pizza,” another echoed. “It works.”

“Who doesn’t love leftover pizza?! You’re winning!!” one user wrote.

Others suggested that the TikToker take it to share with neighbors or other folks near her, if they were available. Apps meant to curb food waste were also mentioned as an option.

“Just go down and give it to anyone that looks like he needs some pizza and the smile on their face will make your day,” one commenter suggested.

“I go hand it out to the homeless or something or share with your neighbors,” another said.

“Share with the neighbors and it does look like the dog wants some of that,” a commenter wrote.