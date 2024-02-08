‘I was forced to stand outside with the dogs’: Personal assistant claims this famous singer fired her on Grammy night. Here’s why

A woman claiming to be a famous singer’s personal assistant says she got fired on the night of the Grammy Awards because she supposedly underperformed that night.

In a viral TikTok that has racked up 18.7 million views and over 10,300 comments, TikToker Louisa Melcher (@loulouorange) shared why she ended the night jobless.

“The singer that I’ve been a personal assistant to for the past two years, who I literally consider a friend, fired me last night due to poor performance at the Grammys,” the woman claimed.

Melcher then asked viewers to weigh in on whether or not they believed she did her job satisfactorily.

She said the first issue of the night was when the singer arrived on the red carpet only to notice she had forgotten her shoes at her hotel.

“So, obviously, that’s a big problem,” she said. “You can’t walk the red carpet barefoot.”

The TikToker said the singer scanned her workers’ shoes, decided she liked Melcher’s the best, and wanted to wear them.

“Now, normally, I would reluctantly give them to her,” Melcher said. “However, I don’t know if you’ve been following the news, but there is torrential rain and flooding in L.A. this week. I literally would’ve been on asphalt under like two inches of rain.”

Melcher said she refused to hand over her shoes, and the singer borrowed a pair from someone else. “But I just knew she wasn’t happy,” she added.

According to the TikToker, the second issue arose because the singer, whom she referred to as “Anna,” decided to bring her two dogs to the awards show.

“And for some reason, she thought they were gonna be able to go inside,” Melcher said.

Though Melcher said the dogs were “technically” registered as emotional support animals, she alleged that the singer bragged “all the time” about getting the credentials “illegally” and that the pets weren’t trained. The TikToker said event security refused to let the dogs in, which meant she was forced to stand outside with them, much to her disappointment.

“The one event that I look forward to all year,” she said. “I was all glammed up, and it was pouring rain outside.”

Melcher said after 45 minutes of waiting outside with the dogs, she decided to take them home.

“I could tell last night that Anna was unhappy that I brought the dogs home, but never in my life did I think she’d actually go as far as to fire me,” she continued.

To add insult to injury, Melcher said the singer, who she considers a good friend, fired her via an email from her manager.

“It’s just so low,” she concluded.

In the comments section, many speculated about the identity of the Grammy star. Others made it clear that there is an understood difference between a boss and a friend.

“Bosses aren’t your friends,” one viewer said.

“If they pay you,” another wrote. “They aren’t your friends.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Louisa Melcher via email for more information.