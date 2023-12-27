The ‘Pepperidge Farm Remembers’ meme is nostalgia wrapped in humor

“Pepperidge Farm Remembers” is a phrase that has transcended its advertising origins to become a widely recognized meme. This meme taps into nostalgia by humorously recalling bygone times and practices.

Origin of ‘Pepperidge Farm Remembers’

Pepperidge Farm, established in 1941 by Margaret Rudkin, is known for its diverse range of bakery products, including the famous Goldfish crackers introduced in 1962. While the brand has a rich history of producing baked goods, the “Pepperidge Farm Remembers” meme has given it a unique place in modern internet culture.

The phrase originated from a commercial for Pepperidge Farm that featured an elderly man reminiscing about the past. The tagline gained new life when “Family Guy” gave it a darkly humorous twist in an episode titled, “Hell Comes to Quahog.” In the episode, the old man uses the phrase to nostalgically recall the past, but the ad ends with a humorous twist where he seems to blackmail the audience into buying Pepperidge Farm products.

The meme’s rise to popularity

The meme became popular in 2012, starting with a Reddit post by user redherpbluederp, which humorously referenced the original Pepperidge Farm commercial. This post sparked a series of image macros that proliferated across platforms like Tumblr, Reddit, and Facebook, typically featuring the caption “Remember when [outdated practice or item]? Pepperidge Farm remembers.”

“Pepperidge Farm Remembers” memes spotlight outdated relics and practices, and serve as a commentary on how rapidly culture and technology is evolving. The meme has been used to reflect on everything from changes in entertainment and social norms, to advancements in technology, encapsulating a shared sense of nostalgia among internet users.

I made a meme 😂 Remember when the @NRA was a gun safety organization? Pepperidge Farm remembers 😁🍪💥 pic.twitter.com/Uc7TLNjsHo — Crystal Makes It Beautiful ✨ (@crystaldark) September 15, 2018

The memes have seen various iterations, and they are often tailored to specific contexts or trends. Their versatility lies in their ability to adapt to different themes while maintaining its core message of nostalgia.

Pepperidge farm remembers (Get #MEME Reader on the Appstore) pic.twitter.com/REhuWxbP — Matt Manivannen (@mattmarcjacobs) February 11, 2013

The evolution of internet humor

“Pepperidge Farm Remembers” is a testament to the evolution of internet humor and memes. It demonstrates how a simple advertising tagline can be repurposed to take on new meanings in the digital age. As the meme continues to circulate, it serves as a reminder of the internet’s power to keep cultural references alive in the collective memory.

We use to be a proper country is just the Pepperidge farm remembers meme but in 2021 pic.twitter.com/COkEZA6jdq — SnitchSeekHP (@SnitchSeekHP) December 6, 2021

“Pepperidge Farm Remembers” has become more than just a phrase; it symbolizes shared nostalgia and serves as a humorous commentary on the relentless march of time.