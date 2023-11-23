‘You’re not supposed to mention the deal to the associates’: Man shares how to find penny deals at Dollar General

Don’t walk, run to Dollar General.

According to TikToker Ivan (@ivangtv), as of Nov. 21, “Dollar General is about to mark down thousands of items to just one penny.”

Ivan explains that when “items have made it all the way through their clearance cycle and still haven’t sold, … employees need to go take them off the shelf, but if you get to them first before they take them down, you can get them for one penny.”

Ivan shares his tips and tricks for finding these deals before they are removed from the shelf. His first tip is to download the Dollar General app, and have the app handy as you shop. “The only way you’re gonna be able to check if these items are exactly one penny is to scan them on the Dollar General app first,” he says.

For his second tip, he suggests you shouldn’t mention the penny deal to the sales associates. “It’s technically their fault that they haven’t gotten them off the shelf yet, so you’re not really supposed to call them out on it,” he shares.

He lets viewers know how to identify these penny deals in the store. “You’re supposed to look for ones that have the green dot on them,” he shares. The green dot typically lives on the item’s price tag. “If they have the green dot, that means they’ve gotten to the end of their clearance life and they’re about to be taken off the shelf,” he shares.

To make things easier, he even shares a rough estimate of items that are potentially included in this penny deal. His list includes some items in these categories: back to school, home, Halloween, apparel, candy, Fourth of July, patriotic party, dinnerware, as well as spring and summer.

This viral video has over 1.7 million views and hundreds of comments. Many viewers shared their experiences trying to find these dollar deals. “Omg, it’s been crazy this week already. I went in today to get an aluminum pan and there was a man with 4 buggies packed!!! His total was $1.27,” one viewer commented.

Others shared that their local Dollar General wouldn’t let them purchase the 1-cent deals. “My dollar general told me that they won’t be able to sell them to me,” one commented. A Dollar General employee chimed in, confirming this viewer experience, “I work at Dollar General. My store personally won’t even allow people to buy penny items.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @ivangtv and Dollar General for comment via email.