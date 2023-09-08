‘It’s like going back in time to 2006’: Woman finds out kitchen has peel-and-stick backsplash—two years after living in house

TikTok renovations don’t always have the best reputation — with users’ attempts at home decor either going really well or really badly — but user Mom & Goose definitely erred on the side of the former, as she went viral after discovering her kitchen has a peel-and-stick backsplash.

The content creator (@duplication_prohibited) shared what she uncovered on a TikTok viewed more than 400,000 times, and users couldn’t get over how different her kitchen looked.

“How have I been living in this house for two years and only noticed there’s a whole thing back here?” the TikToker asked as they started to peel the fake tiling away from the wall. As she continued to peel the tiling off, glossy tan, grey, and black tiling was exposed.

She was so taken by the “pretty” tiling, she decided to peel away the rest of the backsplash: completely transforming her kitchen in the process.

“It’s like I have a new kitchen,” she added in the video’s description.

Mom & Goose didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.

Over in the comment section of their video, TikTok users were puzzled over why the backsplash was covered in the first place. “Why did they cover that up?” one person asked. “It’s beautiful.”

“How can someone think that white sticker tile, done so bad, looks better than the brown ones?” another commenter added.

A third commenter noted that “it’s like going back in time to 2006.”

A number of viewers also speculated that the tiling underneath was also peel-and-stick. “Then every year, you can peel off a layer and have a new kitchen!” a viewer joked.

Nonetheless, the viral video impressed many as the user effectively got a free kitchen makeover — and no doubt got several viewers to check their own kitchens for hidden treasures, too.