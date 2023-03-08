‘The pay update is that we’ll no longer be paying you’: Worker says boss put ‘pay update’ meeting on her calendar to fire her

A worker says her boss shared a misleading meeting invitation with her, which resulted in her getting let go from her contract job. She shared her story in a viral TikTok clip that has drawn over 33,000 views.

In her video, user Lola (@lolablayne) says her employer labeled a meeting on her calendar “pay update,” in which the update was that she was no longer going to be paid by this company.

“I got into work this morning and I had a meeting set on my calendar by my boss called ‘Lola’s pay update,’ so I’m like, sick, I’m getting a raise, right?” she says in the video. “Wrong. You’d be wrong if you thought that. Because I walked into this grown man’s office, and he said to me, ‘the pay update, Lola, is that we’ll no longer be paying you.'”

Lola adds that her boss told her to stop coming to work immediately, giving her no notice to find a new job.

“Huh? Why did you phrase it like that? There was no need. The mental gymnastics,” she says. “And no two weeks or anything, they said do not come back tomorrow. I had to give them my I.D.”

In the comments of the video, Lola said she was a contract employee and that her employer had simply decided not to renew her contract, despite having discussed renewing it with her prior to scheduling this meeting.

“Which in reality is totally within their rights and I am just being bitter online hahaha,” she wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lola via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

Several viewers shared that they found this behavior on her boss’s part to be a professional red flag.

“Wow that’s really unprofessional of them,” one commenter wrote.

“Bro what is the beef between you and ur ex boss??” another said. “I’m crying bro why would he do that?”

“He really scheduled a time to fire u…and it was visible, shared,” a third shared.

Others claimed that they had similar experiences when being let go from their jobs.

“I had this happen to me and it was terrible, no two weeks to find anything new, but I got told I was an ’empty investment,'” one commenter wrote.

“I was a pa and my boss put my firing on his calendar, that I managed!” another wrote.