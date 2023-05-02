‘If you want her removed from the flight, please raise your hand’: Woman gets voted off Frontier Airlines flight by other passengers

A user on TikTok has gone viral after sharing an argument that occurred on a Frontier flight from Trenton, New Jersey to Atlanta, Georgia.

In a series of three videos, TikTok user Lanais (@lanaisli) shows a developing argument between a woman and a couple seated several rows in front of her. The argument has already started by the time Lanais begins recording.

At the beginning of the video, a security worker can be seen confronting the couple. At the same time, the woman of the couple yells toward the aforementioned female passenger, who yells in return.

At one point, the man of the couple walks back to the female passenger and drops several dollar bills on top of her. The woman responds by yelling at the couple.

In an Instagram comment, Lanais offers some additional backstory.

“The man that threw the money on the lady was going back and forth with a flight attendant,” she writes. “we drove off and the pilot made a complete u-turn to get him off then all this transpired.”

The money-throwing incident is followed by both members of the couple being escorted out of the plane, while other passengers tell the seated woman to refrain from engaging further. One passenger says that issues persist “you can get off, too.”

The situation clearly incensed another passenger, who has remained quiet up until this point.

After telling other passengers to “shut the hell up,” the passenger says, “this is literally American culture concocted into one airplane.”

“If everybody was really about everybody as a collective whole, everybody would work together,” he shares. “But everybody is against everybody. It’s American culture that’s the problem.”

There is a gap between the videos that makes it unclear what happens next. However, when Lanais begins recording again, the passenger who previously remarked on “American culture” is now conducting a vote to remove the original woman from the flight as well as the couple, who have already left.

“If you want her removed from the flight, please raise your hand,” the passenger says. “I’m not even kidding. If you can hear me, raise your hand if you want her removed from the flight.”

Numerous hands go up throughout the airplane.

Eventually, another security agent comes and removes the woman from the flight.

“[At] 30,000 feet, you can’t be arguing,” the security worker explains.

In the comments section, users expressed surprise at the success of the man’s vote.

“I’m cryinggggg…she got voted off the plane. He preached & had a vision and made it happen,” wrote one user. “They all ‘worked together’ like he wanted.”

“Is this a survivor plane or something,” added another. “How do you get voted off the island like this?”

“Mans in the red was about it not afraid to speak his mind,” stated a third. “The Karen needed to go!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lanais and Frontier Airlines via email.