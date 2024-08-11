‘Their car stalls randomly’: Honda mechanic shows just how poor a shape this Ridgeline is in. It’s the driver’s fault

A mechanic who chronicles cars he repairs showcased a pair of Hondas that were in terrible shape—looking to largely be the result of owner neglect.

The nearly 10-minute video showcasing the 2017 Ridgeline and 2018 Pilot comes from Colorado-based creator Tyler Ermish (@te_videos). It went up on TikTok on Aug. 3 and has generated close to 200,000 views since then.

He begins by introducing viewers to the Ridgeline, which he notes came in for a stalling issue—but Ermish found so much more once he began poking around under the hood.

He initially notices, “The bolt to tighten this down; it’s just completely gone,” and he’s able to isolate the source of the stalling issue within a few minutes of surveying the car. However, there are additional, more concerning issues that bring the estimated cost of repairs up to near the $10,000 level.

What’s wrong with the Honda Ridgeline?

“Engine oil in your brake fluid reservoir,” he observes. “Didn’t even come in for that, just came in for random stalling, and they have motor oil in their brake system.” After some scolding, he notes, “This is going to need a whole new brake system, basically master cylinder, the rubber lines and the boots and seals for the caliper pistons. You need to either replace all the calipers or rebuild all the calipers, which is labor intensive. Master cylinder is ruined. So good job on that.”

He then cracks, “Do not top off your brake fluid system with engine oil. Little tech tip for you, bud.”

What about the Honda Pilot?

“Moving on to this ’18 Pilot,” Ermish said, “they came in wanting me to resecure this piece of their splash shield, and at the same time, they have a check engine light on, a keyless entry light on, tire light on and attraction control light on. And they don’t seem to care about that.”

He assessing, among other issues, a bent left front sway bar link indicating it had been in a collision, damaged collision bushings, and tires that needed replacing. “They’re just cram-jamming these bolts wherever,” Ermish says at one point, finding other trouble spots that bring that repair estimate total to $4,100.

Both owners decline the recommendations, which seems to fuel his cynicism.

He also scoffs at a piece of cabinetry hardwire that’s a makeshift holder for the arm that holds the hood in place. He notices something else as he’s finishing up with the car. “Total gem. Love it. The rodents love it. They’ve been hanging out in here.”

According to Cars.com, the ’17 Ridgeline was well-rated, getting a 4.7 out of 5 stars, lauded in part for its ride and handling, plus its engine and transmission. Similarly, the ’18 Pilot drew a 4.7, with its cabin quietness and smooth handling getting notice.

Viewers are shook by the lack of care

Commenters had reactions.

“I’ll never understand the pure lack of care or maintenance on something you invest that much money in,” one said.

Another joked, “Why are you trying to upsell me? I just wanted washer fluid.”

That elicited a response from a mechanic who said, “I had a woman last week tell my boss that I was mansplaining to her about the absence of brake pads on her vehicle.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Honda via email and to the creator via Instagram direct messages and TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.