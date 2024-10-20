‘Can we bring back base models’: Man blasts ‘overkill’ features on Tesla Model 3

For those interested in the latest Tesla Model 3, know that even the base model comes with some impressive features. But one driver says it might qualify as “overkill.”

Featured Video

A video from TikTok user and car enthusiast 24.Model3 (@24.model3) takes a look at a 2024 Tesla Model 3. After inspection, the creator decides certain features—like a screen for rear-seat passengers and multiple cameras—are too much. The video, put up on Tuesday, has generated more than 559,000 views so far.

“Can we bring back, like, base model cars?” he begins. “I just got the new Model 3, and I’m gonna tell you some overkill features that I don’t care for.”

‘Overkill’ features on the Model 3

He starts with the screen in the center console viewable from the rear seats. “I don’t have anybody in my backseat,” he points out. “I would have rather saved the $2,000 that they spent to put this in and had it off the car.”

Advertisement

He then asks, regarding the rear seats, “And why are they heated?”

“There should be an option that if you don’t want to pay for that stuff, you should get the money off the car,” he continues. “You know, like the cameras, I would take a $5,000 discount to have none of this instead. You know, I don’t care about them that much.”

He then posits that Tesla could make cloth rather than leather seats in the interest of making electric cars affordable and encouraging sales.

“I’m grateful, though, but I just don’t feel like I need all these features,” he concludes. “I would have taken a cheaper car.”

Advertisement

What one reviewer and some Reddit users think

Car and Driver lauded the new Model 3, rating it an 8/10 and naming it its second-best electric sedan, next to the Hyundai Ioniq 6. It compliments the Model 3’s “sleeker front end, quieter cabin, and updated standard features.” Those features include updated interior materials, a steering wheel redesign, new upholstery, and, of course, the new rear seat display.

While the outlet faulted the base model for “only” having a 272-mile range, it starts at just over $40,000, which is relatively affordable by electric car standards. The review did point out, however, that “the Model 3 also lacks physical controls for almost all functions,” requiring interaction with a large iPad-like display to access much of the car’s features.

However, one Reddit thread posted to r/ElectricVehicles panned the changes, even joking that Tesla CEO Elon Musk would eliminate the horn from a future model, replacing it with something called “BeepMind,” ostensibly allowing drivers to telepathically control a horn.

Advertisement

Some commenters wondered why someone who didn’t want all the tech in a car was driving a Tesla in the first place.

“Bro wants a Tesla with none of the tech lmao,” one said, adding, “What’s the point of a Tesla then?”

Another quipped, “Get a Prius.”

Advertisement

One theorized, “Everything you just mentioned, probably totaled under $200-300 of cost to Tesla. They manufacture it such a high scale they are able to get costs of those parts really low.”

Someone else observed, regarding the cameras on the car, “That’s one of the main reasons I want one lol.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Tesla via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.