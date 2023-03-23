‘I’ll deadass look at the ticket where the food is going like three times and still forget’: Outback Steakhouse workers poke fun at their common mistakes

Some Outback Steakhouse employees gave TikTok users a behind-the-scenes peek at common restaurant fumbles and minor dysfunctions.

In a video with over 1.8 million views, Outback Valdosta (@outbackvaldosta) features six employees making classic restaurant work mistakes as the phrase “nothing in my brain” from Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” repeats in the background.

All of the “restaurant struggles” include forgetting to do routine things. One bartender shakes a cocktail only to discover he forgot the ice. Another is about to staple a to-go bag closed when she realizes she forgot the bread.

The video goes on to show one employee forgetting to bring to-go boxes along with the check, another forgetting to restock an ingredient, a third failing to remember what table he was heading to with food in hand, and lastly, a server recalling he did not ring in his table’s food.

In the comments section, viewers resonated with many of the re-enacted blunders.

“I experience all of these at least once a shift,” one user noted.

“I’ll deadass look at the ticket where the food is going like three times and still forget,” a second added.

“I was so tired I once asked someone how they wanted their chicken cooked they said ‘without salmonella preferably’ and I was so embarrassed,” another recounted.

Some commenters felt guilt over the consequences created by innocent mistakes.

“Forgetting to ring in people’s food is the worst, especially after they’ve been waiting 20 minutes already,” one person said.

But others said these errors are a natural part of the busy service industry life.

“Lol things like this will always happen when you work at a restaurant,” a user concluded.

