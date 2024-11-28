‘They said they would take this’: Customer slams Oura for not taking back old smart rings. Should she buy the Ultrahuman ring instead?

If you’re torn between whether to buy the Ultrahuman smart ring or the Oura smart ring, this Oura customer has some thoughts. What’s the difference between the two, and what is this customer saying?

What’s the Ultrahuman Ring?

The Ultrahuman Ring is a way to stay at the pulse of your health. Like many other smart rings and smart watches, it keeps track of several health markers like temperature, sleeping patterns, movement, and more. This Oura customer compares their Oura Ring to what they know about the Ultrahuman Ring and mentions their frustration with Oura not having a way to dispose of their old Oura Rings.

“But what am I supposed to do with this old ring? I really want the new ring, but ya’ll don’t take back the old ones or give us a way to discard of them as your customers. You know who you have competition with? Ultrahuman, they said they would take this and help me discard of it,” says Tanaka (@cancerszn4eva).

Tanaka is correct. In Ulturahuman’s FAQs, it states that it will take various models of the Ultrahuman and Oura Rings and count them as a credit toward your new ring. This means that not only will it help you discard of it properly, you can save money on a future order by doing so.

This video by Tanaka has sparked the interest of many. The TikToker’s video now has over 1.3 million views and 1,500 comments.

How do the rings compare?

Oura is one of the first and most popular smart rings on the market. However, Ultrahuman has some perks. Besides being easier to discard and upgrade, Ultrahuman is lighter. It weighs 2.4-3.6 grams less than the Oura Ring, according to Tom’s Guides review. It’s also cheaper in the long run because you don’t need a subscription. After you buy the $349 ring, you have full access to all your data. With the Oura Ring, you need to pay a $5.99 membership fee a month to access your data.

Tanaka points out that spending money on a new ring every time a new model comes out is not sustainable and that it is not a financially wise to have several Oura Rings in different models.

“What I do? I want new Oura Ring, Oura. But I’m not gonna buy it until you tell me what to do with this old one because that is wasteful and overconsumption. Until you give your old customers a way to dispose of their old tech, why do you keep releasing new ones?” Tanaka poignantly asks.

What are viewers saying?

Tanaka has viewers convinced they need to buy the Ultrahuman Ring.

“Wait you just sold me the ultrahuman ring,” said one comment with over 16,000 likes.

“It tracks your cycle! i love mine based off morning temperature the same as the og natural cycle thermometer,” said another comment mentioning how it can be beneficial to use to track fertility.

“If this is an ad for ultrahuman, I’m sold,” said another viewer. In fact, Tanaka has made a video to Ultrahuman advising them to send them a ring to review.

“Why am I nodding my head so viciously in agreement I don’t even have an oura ring,” said another commenter.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Oura and Ultrahuman for comment via email and to Tanaka via TikTok message and comment.

