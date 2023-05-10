‘Oh, I’m an influencer’: Subaru salesman asks OnlyFans creator what she does for a living. He then asks for her Instagram in front of everyone

Creators on OnlyFans can bring in a considerable amount of money. For example, last month, Insider writer Marta Biino asked 8 OnlyFans models how much they made in a year. Their answers ranged from $143,000 to over $5 million.

While there’s a potential to earn a significant income from OnlyFans, it can also lead to bad or awkward situations. One creator claimed that they were fired from their nursing job after co-workers were seen watching her content on the clock. On a lighter note, another OnlyFans creator went viral after filming themselves trying to explain their job to a tax advisor.

Now, another TikToker and OnlyFans creator has gone viral after sharing an uncomfortable experience she had while buying a car at a Subaru dealership.

In a video with over 355,000 views, TikTok user Madi (@yourfavoritedaughter2) recounts the entire experience.

“I’m literally so embarrassed, because I bought a car the other day and the car salesman asked me what I did for work,” she starts. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m an influencer,’ because I thought it was funny and I didn’t know what else to say that would be appropriate.”

She says she continued talking with the salesman and became friendly. She ended up purchasing a car, but could not pick it up until the next morning.

Upon arriving the next morning, she finds out that the entire dealership has been informed of her “influencer” profession.

“And then [the salesman] asked me in front of everyone, ‘what’s your Instagram?’” Madi cringes. She then told the salesman her Instagram handle, at which point he discovered her true source of income.

“He looks and he’s like, ‘oh, THAT’S what you do,’” Madi says. “There were so many people there. I was like, absolutely not, I’m so sorry.”

In the comments section, many users made jokes about Madi’s situation while commending her for making enough to buy a car.

“Own it. no need to be ashamed or embarrassed,” wrote one user. “You’re buying a car with other’s money for that! I wish I could do that.”

“I wonder how many of them are helping you make that car payment,” joked another.

“Why are you embarrassed? Be proud of yourself and what you do,” stated a third. “Nobody can judge you if you respect yourself!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Madi via Instagram direct message.