A TikToker and OnlyFans creator went viral after sharing a video of herself attempting to explain her job to a tax professional.

The TikTok, posted by user Jasmine (@jasmineupper_) on Wednesday, shows her explaining the basics of OnlyFans to a tax adviser, who seems receptive to the work.

Jasmine’s video currently has over 190,000 views.

In the video, the conversation between Jasmine and her tax adviser is heard.

“People have to pay to see what you post,” Jasmine explains.

“And you make money on that?” the tax adviser asks, to which Jasmine responds in the affirmative.

“How? Oh, because you’re posting things, and people pay to see your posts,” the tax adviser responds. When Jasmine agrees again, the tax adviser amusingly responds, “Ah, you’re an influencer!”

This gets a laugh from both Jasmine and her friend.

“Yes! I’m an in-flu-encer,” Jasmine responds with a laugh.

In comments, TikTokers loved the tax adviser’s enthusiasm.

“Aw she’s so happy for you,” one user noted. “She was excited!”

Jasmine agreed. “Right!! She was the sweetest person ever,” Jasmine responded.

Others shared their own experiences as OnlyFans creators filing taxes.

“Yeah it was a[n] awkward time doing taxes this year,” wrote one user.

“ME EXPLAINING THIS TO MINE LAST WEEK WENT A LITTLE LIKE THIS TOO,” another add.

American OnlyFans creators must pay American taxes. When one signs up for OnlyFans in the United States, they are generally reportedly given a W-9 form to complete their taxpayer information. At the end of the tax year, they are then given a 1099, which has the information they need to file their taxes for the year.

Some OnlyFans creators should also pay estimated quarterly payments, meaning they divide their tax payment across their year of earnings. Failing to do this can result in penalties.

Additionally, while tax day has already come and gone, even those who filed an extension need to pay their estimated taxes. If one hasn’t done this already, their tax burden will increase until they pay.

Owing to this complicated system, many people like Jasmine employ a tax professional to help sort out their earnings.

But, as Jasmine confirmed in a later video, she isn’t complaining.

In the video, she shows off her car, lip fillers, hair extensions, and apartment, all of which she says she paid for using money earned on OnlyFans.

“Yeah, rlly sad life I live here,” Jasmine sarcastically notes in the text overlaying the video. She was responding to a critical comment her initial video received.

Jasmine did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.

