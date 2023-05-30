‘They can serve themselves at that point’: Olive Garden worker complains about customers who switch seats after ordering

An Olive Garden worker shares that it’s stressful to serve a large party of customers and that stress is compounded when the people all switch seats after they order.

Servers can only handle so much before they break and one Olive Garden employee is letting his feelings be known on TikTok. The short, humorous video detailing this dilemma comes from creator Brandon (@popunkboyfriend), and has gotten more than 126,200 views as of publication.

In it, Brandon holds his face as the text overlay reads says, “Server already being stressed with a party.”

Then, the scene shifts slightly to a slow-motion shot of Brandon looking dazed and a text overlay that says, “All of them switching seats after ordering.”

In an accompanying caption the Olive Garden worker added, “Idk if anyone else relates.”

Not to worry, Brandon, because at least a few people did and they made it known in the comments section.

“I had [a] table of 25 move themselves outside while the food was literally coming out … I cried real tears,” one shared.

Another related with, “I had a table do that AND switch who they were paying for and my manager didn’t say no to it.”

One problem-solver, responding to those two scenarios, said, “Bye, their food would have been laid out on their original table.”

“They can serve themselves at that point,” another remarked.

Between keeping customers happy and following the restaurant’s rules, workers at Olive Garden have to deal with a lot. In fact, there are a number of threads on the Olive Garden subreddit which offer pointers to new servers about how to make their jobs easier.

One might wonder how an Olive Garden worker’s nightmare scenario could be made even worse. A comment suggested, “And 7 more people join (they just pulled up chairs from other tables).”

Another chimed in, “And then they don’t remember what they ordered.”

Someone else got in the spirit with, “And then they’re all separate checks and 2 of them want to pay for someone else’s drinks.”

Even Brandon jumped back in, responding to the separate checks comment by saying, “And they all sit far away from each other for some reason.”

One person offered a suggestion to ensure orderliness at the table. “I tell big parties that everything will go smoothly if we pick a seat and stay there.”

