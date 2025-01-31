‘She was doing it on purpose’: Woman goes to Olive Garden with her man. Then the server interrupts when she tries to order

An Olive Garden customer was shocked with a server’s behavior during a family meal.

The Alien Babe (@thealienbabe) says she went out to eat with her man and her son. In a viral TikTok, she recounts how the server wouldn’t let her get a word in and seemingly flirted with her man right in front of her. The TikTok has received over 90,000 views and sparked a discussion over proper etiquette when it comes to waiting on a couple.

Ladies first? Not so fast

“Tell me why the waitress comes to the table and says, ‘What can I get y’all for drinks?’” she recalls.

That’s normal enough. Servers are expected to greet the table and start with drink orders when tables are seated. She says her son, who likes to order his own food and drinks, asked for a Sprite. Then, when she tried to order, things took a weird turn.

“As soon as I open my … mouth to say, and ‘Uh…’” the TikToker says before adding the server abruptly cut her off. The TikToker says the server cut her off to take her man’s order next.

“‘And for you, sir?’” the TikToker says the worker said.

“Huh? Hello? Ladies first?” the TikToker says to the camera.

“And then she kept … doing it,” she adds.

She says that when the server walked away from the table, she gave her man a hard time about it. “And for you, sir?” she says she said to him in a mocking tone.

“He thought I was being silly. And I was like, ‘Uh, no. She’s a lady, and she’s a waitress. And she should know ladies … first,’” she says she explained to her man.

The disrespect continues

The TikToker says that when the server came back to the table, she didn’t take a hint.

“When she comes back, she keeps … doing it. ‘And for you, sir? What can I get you, sir?’ And at this point, he’s telling her, he’s telling me, ‘Go ahead, baby. Go ahead, baby,’” she says of her partner trying to let her order ahead of him. “Letting it be known. And she’s not … getting it.”

Then, the TikToker says her man was “being a child” and pulling apart his mozzarella sticks. “He’s like, ‘Oh my God. It’s so big.’ Tell me why she walks by and goes, ‘Ehehehe,’” the TikToker says.

“It was not funny. It wasn’t. [Expletives] are weird,” she says.

She also notes she was only given one refill during her time at Olive Garden. “While she was looking at my man the whole time,” she adds.

In the caption for her post, the TikToker asks viewers if she was “trippin.”

Others had this same issue

Several women in the comments section assured her that she was not. “I am mad and I don’t even know you,” one wrote.

Others shared their own experiences. “I once had a waitress that would only speak & look at my fiance,” one said.

“Your feelings are valid!! When my first son was a baby, we had a waitress that gave my husband flirty vibes and then she brought us separate checks without asking! I said ‘umm we are TOGETHER?!’” another said.

Others said they would have taken retaliatory measures. “Is like girl code. Automatically no tip. With a giggle on the side. IDC IDC,” they wrote.

“Yup and that tip would’ve said 0.00!” another exclaimed.

Servers also chimed in and said it is common practice, when waiting on couples, to take the woman’s order first.

“As a waitress I will always acknowledge the women at the table first. And sometimes guys will just start to order and I’ll just interrupt them and say ‘ladies first’ lol,” one said.

Another agreed with the aforementioned stance. “Girl no you’re not tripping! I’m actually a server trainer at Olive Garden. And I ALWAYS tell newbies TAKE CARE OF THE LADIES! Like they say happy wife happy life,” another said.

OK, so what’s the proper etiquette?

Servers and customers alike seem to agree that proper etiquette is that women should be asked first. Many servers are also trained to take women’s orders first when there is a group of diners, starting with the oldest woman at the table. Although this is more common at fine-dining restaurants.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Alien Babe via TikTok comment and Olive Garden via email for further information.

