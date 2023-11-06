‘We ordered the unlimited soup/salad’: Olive Garden customer says server fat-shamed her

In a society where customers’ quests for value often clash with restaurants’ sometimes ambiguous protocols, a recent TikTok video by user Angie (@missangiang) has stirred up a digital cauldron of soup, salad, and controversy.

Angie’s clip, which has attracted over 383,000 views as of Monday afternoon, features her shaking her head in disbelief to the tune of “Fighter” by Rokka. “Just fat shamed at the Olive Garden like who asks are we ready for the check after one soup when we ordered the unlimited soup/salad no mam we will sit for 3 hours & wait until we get our $15 worth,” she wrote in the text overlay.

The comments section quickly became a battleground of opinions. Many rallied to Angie’s defense, sharing their strategies for maximizing the unlimited offer.

One supportive user advised, “I smile and say, plan on at least 1 bowl of each type of soup. Feel free to bring them every 10 minutes. Will let you know if I need more, +Cheese,” highlighting a proactive approach to the OG’s classic offering.

Another commenter shared, “I’m pushy & don’t care what people think. I start out with I’m going to get 1 of each soup, salad, and breadsticks. If I don’t finish, it’s my dime.”

However, not all feedback was supportive. Some users accused Angie of overreacting, with one bluntly stating, “Its not fat shaming you loser. If you sit there with unfinished food theyre gonna assume youre done,” while another simply dismissed her with a “Booooooo hoooooooooooo.”

As restaurant prices continue to climb in 2023, TikTok has emerged as a platform for sharing tips on how to stretch a dollar in the face of inflation. Yet, Angie’s experience highlights a less-discussed aspect of the bargain-hunting trend: the social pushback. The quest for value can sometimes lead to uncomfortable situations, where patrons must stand firm against subtle cues from establishments eager to turn tables for higher profits.

This isn’t the first time a social media post dealing with the Olive Garden’s unlimited menu options has sparked controversy. Some diners at the chain have broken down the economics of ordering its never-ending pasta bowl to determine whether or not it’s worth it or if it’s more financially viable to make one’s own pasta at home. Judging by one customer’s experience with the meal, however, they found it difficult to get their money’s worth as they were full after a single bowl.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Olive Garden via email and Angie via TikTok comment for further information.