‘Comes with breadsticks and a drink too’: Olive Garden customer gets fettuccine AND spaghetti for only $6.99. Here’s how she did it

Here’s how to get an Olive Garden meal, complete with breadsticks and a drink, for less than the price of a McDonald’s burger combo.

In a trending TikTok video nearing 100,000 views, Olive Garden customer Lucie (@xoxoluciee) shared her hack for getting what’s essentially a two-for-one pasta meal for just $6.99. That’s less than the cost of a meal at most fast-food joints. She also revealed that customers can order spaghetti as a side to another pasta dish at Olive Garden, getting two pastas for the price of one.

How to get a full Olive Garden meal for $6.99

In the short clip, Lucie explains that all she had to do was order a kid’s meal (she chose the fettuccine alfredo) and add the spaghetti as her side.

It not only came with breadsticks but a drink too.

“AND it’s the perfect portion to fill you up,” Lucie says.

And to make the deal even better, Lucie added on a $6 take-home entree (basically a chilled premade meal) complete with reheating instructions. With the five-cheese ziti entree, which looked quite big, her total came out to just about $13.

In the comments section, one viewer countered that she could buy a box of pasta and alfredo sauce at Aldi for about $2.50, less than half the Olive Garden price.

“Lol i knew someone was gonna comment this it’s trueee BUT no jar of alfredo sauce taste as GOOD as olive garden’s in my opinion !! personal preference,” Lucie said in response.

Another person said they were worried their Olive Garden would have an issue with an adult ordering a kid’s menu item, but Lucie said that she’s always done it through the curbside ordering and hasn’t had any issues.

And one user shared a hack of their own.

“Yuuuup, but also add on a large dipping sauce for $5 more and get an extra 8 breadsticks with it. Boil your own noodles to put the sauce on top of for later,” the commenter wrote.

Now, if you’re curious about this hack but aren’t sure if it’ll work, we’ve got you covered.

Does this Olive Garden hack work?

The Daily Dot recreated Lucie’s order on Olive Garden’s website, and the hack checked out. The total came out to $13.99. It’s a buck more than what Lucie paid, but that’s not surprising, given that we looked up a NYC location.

If you’re not keen on adding pasta as a side to your main pasta dish, Olive Garden offers the option of broccoli, french fries, or grapes. You can also get a protein, like chicken or meatballs, but that’s gonna cost you extra.

Also, the take-home entree option automatically pops up as you finish selecting the drink for your kid’s meal. The options are five cheese ziti, more fettuccine alfredo, and spaghetti with meat sauce. Each for $6.

This is great news for those who still need an affordable meal option amidst skyrocketing fast food prices.

