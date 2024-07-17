‘I literally peed in front of 27,000 people’: Woman says security guard made her pee in cup at concert

When concertgoers headed to what was to be folk-pop artist Noah Kahan’s largest show to date Saturday night in Wisconsin, no one knew the show was going to be postponed—or that they’d witness a woman peeing in a plastic cup.

But in a TikTok with almost 13,000 views, content creator Ava Schwartzbauer (@avajschwartzbauer) describes her experience at the ill-fated show and just how a night in the pit led to her peeing in a cup.

“[The concert] got postponed because of the weather. When they started kicking people off of the lawn, they blockaded everything, so that way when people left the pit, you could not get in,” she begins.

“I went up to one of the security people in the pit, and I said, ‘Hey, I really need to go to the bathroom. Like, it’s an emergency. I can’t hold it anymore.’”

Schwartzbauer mentions that the portable toilet was a mere 15 feet away and that she told the security guard she’d be back in 30 seconds, but she says the security guard refused.

“He was like, ‘No, you can’t do that ‘cause you’re not gonna get back in,’” she says.

Instead, Schwartzbauer says the guards gave her two cups to pee in. “I literally peed in front of 27,000 people.”

The background image of her video features what appears to be a plastic cup full of urine sitting near the ground. “I peed in that cup in the pit,” she says, pointing to the cup in the picture.

“That’s what they gave me. That was my only option,” Schwartzbauer concludes as the video ends. Her caption reads, “Like TY ALPINE!!! I really appreciate it thanks. Also starving us for 6 hours and withholding water for people who were passing out…@Noah Kahan I still love you.”

Schwartzbauer isn’t the only one with complaints

In the comments section, viewers sympathized with Schwartzbauer’s experience and criticized the venue, Alpine Valley Music Theater.

“This is insane girl. I was there and they should’ve handled this SO much better. That treatment is so crazy, I’m so sorry you went through this,” one viewer wrote.

“I was in the pit too, such an awful experience,” a second viewer shared.

“Literal inhuman treatment by the venue,” came another response.

Schwartzbauer was one of tens of thousands of fans who gathered in the Alpine Valley Music Theater in East Troy, Wisconsin on Saturday night for a sold-out show featuring the popular folk-pop artist, Noah Kahan. The venue, which features amphitheater and lawn seating, holds up to 37,000 people.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the show was postponed and the theater evacuated due to inclement weather, leading to what some attendees called an “anxiety-inducing” and “scary” scene as thousands of fans returned to their cars, battled poor phone service, and were even separated from their loved ones in the process.

Noah Kahan took to X to express his disappointment with the show’s postponement.

“Hard to describe how bummed I am for all the people who had to turn around and drive home without a show last night,” Kahan wrote. “I was really bummed too, this was going to be our biggest one ever. I promise we will be back to make it happen as soon as we can reschedule.”

Noah Kahan’s Alpine Valley show has been rescheduled for Sept. 11, with all previously purchased tickets honored.

Meanwhile, concert attendees like Schwartzbauer are more frustrated with what they deemed the unacceptable treatment they received by Alpine Valley during the whole ordeal.

“I was there. First time at Alpine Valley and I will never return…except for Noah’s rescheduled concert,” one such viewer wrote in Schwartzbauer’s comments.

