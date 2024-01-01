‘I’ve genuinely never heard this before’: Woman shares why you shouldn’t take Tylenol on New Year’s

A woman shared a PSA for all who plan to drink this holiday. Her message was simple: Do not take Tylenol.

In a viral TikTok video that has racked up over 488,100 views as of Monday, user Vicky Minaj (@Jamessgirlfriends) stressed just how important it is to avoid taking Tylenol (Acetaminophen) when drinking.

“Look at me in the eyes and tell me you will not be taking Tylenol this weekend,” the woman said in the clip.

She went on to advise those who planned to drink any amount of alcohol, even just a sip, should entirely avoid taking the medication.

“Don’t take it before, don’t take it during, don’t take it after,” she continued. “You need to wait at least 24 hours from the time of drinking.”

The woman argued the drug is not safe to take with alcohol because it can be harmful to the liver.

“Both of them are working the same pathways in your liver,” the TikToker said. “It is bad news.”

The risk of significant liver damage while using Tylenol and drinking liquor increases as the amount of each substance in your body increases. The enzymes that break down alcohol, which are found in the liver, are impacted by consuming liquor. The more you drink, the harder your body works to process and flush the toxins.

“Drinking is hard enough on your liver,” she concluded. “You don’t need to add Tylenol to it.”

In the comments section, many admitted to mixing the two substances, despite the possibility of negative health consequences.

“Not me taking medicine for my cramps as I’m drinking wine,” user Stephanie wrote.

“Wish I would have seen this 2 seconds ago as I was taking my Tylenol,” another commenter added.

The content creator also explained that taking Tylenol is more dangerous than taking other pain medications while drinking.

“What about ibuprofen?” one commenter asked.

“You can take Advil but I wouldn’t recommend if you have kidney or stomach lining like stomach ulcers since it can affect those if you’re heavy drinking and using a lot of Advil!” Vicky responded. “But otherwise you can.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Vicky and Johnson & Johnson (the company that owns Tylenol) for more information via TikTok comment and email respectively.