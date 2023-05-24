‘THE INVISIBLEMOBILE’: Nissan asks for proof that man’s car wasn’t actually delivered

Nissan asked a man for proof that a car he ordered wasn’t actually delivered — and he created a video that hilariously showed the proof.

The TikTok chronicling the struggle comes from creator Sebastian Rivera (@golden_croissant), getting more than 14 million views since going up with the content on Sunday.

It starts with a glimpse of Rivera washing dishes and an on-screen caption reads, “Told Nissan my car was never delivered … they said they wanted proof.”

The video then cuts to Rivera pointing to an empty driveway, another angle of the same empty driveway, and then a Photoshop of him sitting in a car — only with the car around him entirely invisible, as if in Wonder Woman’s invisible jet plane.

He’s recorded a similar video asking for proof that his DoorDash order didn’t arrive back in March, showing views of his front doorstep and him at his kitchen table, with no meal on either.

A Nissan spokesperson, responding to a request for comment, said, “Nissan sent Sebastian a message offering to research his delivery issue. While we’ve not yet received a reply, we’re pleased to see the creator making great use of Nissan’s Zero Gravity Seats, available on many visible automobiles across the Nissan lineup.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

Rivera’s video brought many more views and comments along with it.

“Not the invisible boat mobile,” said one, with many others picking up on the similarity between Rivera’s imaginary “ride” and Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy’s vehicle of choice from the SpongeBob SquarePants animated series.

Another commenter observed, “The repo reaper caught you lackin,” referring to a popular TikTok creator who repossesses cars with a bit of flair, covered in a prior Daily Dot story.

One person imagined Nissan seeing the video and demanding, “Yeah, we’re gonna need more proof!”

Another remarked, “The way I just SCREAMED,” adding, “I did this to Uber eats when my food was missing but this is funny af.”