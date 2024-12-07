We’re not sure who consumes so many slushies that they need an at-home machine. But if you’re that person (or family), this one’s for you.

Slushies form when you get a beverage super cold to where it’ll form ice crystals, but not quite to its full freezing form where it’ll become pure ice.

You can transform many beverages, from juices to sodas to cocktails, into slushy form; just be careful not to slurp it down too quickly or risk getting a brain freeze.

While most people love slushies, it’s usually a treat reserved for going out. But it seems some people love the textured beverage so much that they’re committing part of their counter space to buy an at-home slushy machine.

Ninja Slushi vs Costco Iceman

In a viral video, TikTok user Devyn (@devandnat.adventures) gave his side-by-side test and review of the Ninja Slushi machine versus the Iceman Slush-Ease.

For testing purposes Devyn used orange Crush soda in both machines.

They had very similar structures, allowing him to pour the beverage in from the top of the machine with no hassle, but Devyn did note that the Iceman has a capacity for 1.5 liters versus the Ninja’s 1.8.

“You can fit a little bit more in the Ninja, but it is a bigger machine,” he pointed out.

He starts the machines and lets them each run for about 20 minutes. The Ninja clearly has worked its way to a slushy consistency while the Iceman machine claims to be 10 minutes past done but the liquid is still, well, liquid.

Devyn reviews the two slushie machines

“Texture is not there. I don’t know why the machine thinks it’s done; it’s nowhere near done,” Devyn said.

When he poured out the drink from the Ninja, it came out with a nice texture, while the Iceman was fully liquid.

“Absolute garbage, he said, referring to the Iceman.

However, there are several other TikToks showing off the Iceman where the drink does actually get to a slushy consistency.

“I’m going to try and exchange at Costco for another one. Has to be faulty right???” Devyn said in a comment reply.

How do they compare?

While Devyn doesn’t mention price, we noted that there’s a jump between the two.

The Ninja, which appears to be sold out, has a $300 price tag on the Ninja site. But because its sold out, Walmart, which does have it for sale has it marked to almost double the price at nearly $568. The Iceman, meanwhile, cost $200 on Costco’s site.

And in terms of reviews, Ninja has the Iceman beat. Iceman has a 3.7 star rating based on 23 reviews on Costco’s site. Meanwhile, the Ninja has 4.7 stars on Walmart’s site based on more than 1,000 reviews.

Devyn posted the video on Dec. 3, and it has since amassed more than 590,000 views. In the comments, users took sides in the argument.

“I have both. They work almost identical to each other. Ninja modeled there’s after Iceman. I’m suggesting user error here,” the top comment read. (Though there’s no evidence to support whether the Ninja is modeled after the Iceman.)

“You must be using it wrong, or have gotten a faulty one. I have the Iceman and it’s worked incredibly well for me. Well worth the savings compared to the Ninja,” a person said.

“I don’t care how good the other one is. I have had so many Ninja appliances and zero issues out of any, I’ll just stick with them,” another added.

“My sister brought over her Ninja to Thanksgiving over my other sisters’ and we went through eight bottles of wine, frozen wine. It was terrific,” a commenter shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Devyn for comment via TikTok direct message and comment. We also reached out to Ninja and Costco via email.

