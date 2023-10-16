New Yorker says she had to pay $250 fee after new apartment was so dirty she couldn’t move in

A TikTok user says she thought she was being pranked when she had to pay a $250 after her new apartment in New York was so dirty she couldn’t move in.

The video featured TikTok user Shanna Yeh (@shannayeh), who said, “I swear, I must be getting pranked right now.” Yeh said that when she showed up to move into her apartment, the door was locked and there was trash piled outside. She said she waited hours for management to let her in. When they finally did, the apartment was dirty and filled with furniture.

“Guess who had to pay $250 to resettle the movers?” she asked. Moreover, she still had to pay rent for the filthy apartment. In the meantime, she was staying in her old apartment until the next morning. She vented her anger in the caption: “like this cant be happening… nothing in new york is simply.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Yeh via Instagram DM and TikTok comment for more information. The video racked up more than 457,000 views as of Oct. 15, where viewers offered ideas on what she should do.

“I would contact a lawyer on this one,” one viewer wrote.

“I would absolutely ONLY contact them through email, attach all info about extra costs, and get them to pay,” a second proposed.

Yeh replied in the comments, “yes have sent them timestamped photos and have everything that happened today in writing.”

Furthermore, others agreed that moving in New York is never easy.

“Moving in New York is never easy. No matter how well you think you’ve prepared,” one user stated.

“I never hear these kind of crazy apartment and moving stories for any other city, except for New York city. Like what is really going on up there,” a second commented.

In a follow-up video, Yeh shared what happened the next day. With the help of Piece of Cake Moving, her apartment was cleaned up and move-in ready. The company was able to remove all of the old furniture and items and replace them with the content creator’s belongings.