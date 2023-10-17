‘I just don’t know how people are affording to live right now’: New Yorker says she’s raising baby in $3,850 a month one bedroom rental, can’t afford to relocate

A new mother living in New York City recently took to TikTok to vent about how insane housing prices are stopping her family from relocating.

TikToker Sarah (@sarahjilllutz) filmed the video while holding her newborn baby girl. The 2-minute clip has received over 226,000 views as of publication, and it sparked a conversation over the affordability crisis sweeping the US housing market.

Sarah explains her family’s dilemma: “Right now we are raising our baby girl in a one bedroom apartment in Long Island, New York. We are paying $3,850 a month and that does not include utilities, gas, electric, trash, recycling.”

However, she says that while her family is looking to relocate, they haven’t been able to because they simply can’t afford it. “We’ve been looking for a house for quite some time,” she adds.

Sarah says that despite the fact that she and her husband both make “good money” as a nurse and occupational therapist, respectively, they “can’t afford to stay near [their] family” because “some parts of New York are just way too expensive.” Due to being priced out of the locations that they would prefer to live in, Sarah says that she and her husband have been forced to search for options in nearby states like Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

The TikToker contends that the US housing market is “so crazy” right now. She explains that “not only are houses going for like 50 to 100k over what [they’re] listed as, the new norm is that the sellers are going with offers with people who are waving inspections.”

“So you’re buying a house for 450k. You can’t have an inspection so, if the house just breaks down and tumbles to the floor when you move in, then that’s on you.”

Sarah says she and her husband refuse to take that risk but they are also desperate to relocate. “I just don’t know how people are affording to live right now.” she concludes.

Many viewers in and outside of New York offered their support and shared that they were facing the same challenge as the TikToker.

“ISO relatable being in NY is tough we are about to have our 3rd child in a one and a half bedroom and we are looking into CT as well pray it all works,” a user said.

“Long Island native me and my husband and our two under two are in a one bedroom and are moving out of state very soon probably Connecticut,” another replied.

“My family and I are in the same boat we are looking to move out of NYC, but it is hard when our entire lives are wrapped in the city,” a third added.

Others provided their own experiences of relocating to smaller towns from cities where the housing market is more competitive.

“We moved to the suburbs in jersey from jersey city. But not in a town I will stay in forever. We ended up in a townhome cause we kept getting outbid,” one explained.

“Over 550k for 2 bed townhouse in Miami. We waived inspection. Terrible experience buying our house but it’s been 1.5 yrs & house ok,” a second added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sarah via TikTok comment for further information.