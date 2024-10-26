‘I’m holding back tears right now’: Charlotte woman calls out Chevrolet dealership—and can’t believe what her monthly payment came out to

After a nightmare experience buying her new car, this Charlotte woman is taking a Chevrolet dealership to task.

Featured Video

In a video with over 221,000 views, TikTok user Allyson Hendrix (@allysonhendrix319) explains how her experience with Parks Chevrolet in Charlotte left her with a sky high monthly payment and no car to show for it.

Hendrix first reveals that in August, she purchased a new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT. She describes the buying process as “smooth,” but not too long after, her problems began.

“Two months later, a few days before the first payment’s due, which is over $1,200, the transmission fails,” She recounts.

Advertisement

Her new Chevrolet stops working

Hendrix says she then has the vehicle towed back to the dealership where she learns that she will have to wait “three months or more” for the needed part to come in as it is on backorder.

“So I’m now stuck with a $1,200 a month payment on a 2024 that I don’t have access to,” Hendrix vents.

In the meantime, Hendrix says the dealership connected her to a “sketchy” rental company which supplied her with a Hyundai Santa Fe. The car is not ideal for Hendrix, who prefers the space provided by a large car such as a truck or large SUV.

Advertisement

Hendrix returns to the Chevrolet dealership a few days later, where she says the general manager initially tells her “we’re gonna make sure you’re leaving in a new truck today.” She soon realizes, however, the promise is not what she thought.

The dealership’s lackluster solution

“They’re gonna try to only give me $40,000 for a truck that I paid over $60,000 for. It’s messed up out of my control, it’s only 2 months old, and they want me to now pay $20,000 more for another truck that’s the same price as the first one, because of negative equity,” she explains.

Hendrix says she left a bad review on Google. In addition, she hopes her TikTok PSA will be a warning to car buyers in the Charlotte area about Parks Chevrolet.

Advertisement

“If you are shopping for a new Chevrolet, I ten out of ten do not recommend Parks Chevrolet. Run as fast as you can,” She warns.

Viewers weigh in on the situation

In the comments, users express shock at Hendrix’s experience and the amount of her car payment.

“$1,200 payment? My jaw just hit the floor,” one user reacted.

Advertisement

“I am sorry this is happening to you. Hopefully they do the right thing,” a second viewer expressed.

“I worked at a dealership and if we had something like that happen on a brand new vehicle, we would pull the transmission out of one of the new units sitting on the lot and put it in the customer’s vehicle so they could get back on the road. You need to talk to the Chevrolet zone rep, call your state Attorney General’s office and ask for the consumer protection division. See if the local news station will do an interview of you for TV. That should get the ball rolling,” another viewer suggested.

Several viewers advised Hendrix to consider North Carolina’s Lemon Law, which “requires manufacturers to repair defects that affect the use, value, or safety of a new motor vehicle within the first 24 months or 24,000 miles.”

In her video, Hendrix also mentions that the 8- and 10-speed transmissions in Chevrolet Silverados are “messing up,” so much so that Parks Chevrolet didn’t have enough on the lot to give out loaner cars and sent Hendrix to a rental company.

Advertisement

What’s wrong with GM transmissions?

General Motors, which owns Chevrolet, has faced class action lawsuits for issues with their 8 and 10-speed transmissions. Customers with GM vehicles fitted with 10-speed transmissions have complained of shuddering, overheating, shifter selector issues (the car suddenly shifting into higher or lower gear without any input), fluid leakage, and slow throttle response.

As Hendrix’s experience shows, the issues with GM transmissions are ongoing.

“Chevrolet hasn’t figured out 10 speed transmissions yet,” wrote one user. Hendrix responded, “They definitely haven’t.”

Advertisement

In two follow-up videos, Hendrix says she contacted General Motors, who said they would open a case, and the head of all of the Parks dealerships who was able to give her a loaner truck.

“I told him as soon as we are able to work things out and get my truck fixed, or even do a buy back to get another truck, I would take the videos down,” she says. “I am very grateful for my loaner.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Parks Chevrolet Charlotte via email. We also reached out to Allyson Hendrix via via TikTok message for more information.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.