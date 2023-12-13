‘This should be illegal’: Driver warns how new car owners can read your lips with ‘super high tech’ new rearview mirrors

A driver recently unlocked new fears when she pointed out how high tech rearview mirrors allow people to read other people’s lips while sitting at stop lights.

Tiktoker @notwxsoph recently highlighted how new rearview mirrors strip another layer of privacy from our otherwise privacy-free life. The video was viewed over 2 million times as of publication.

The TikToker filmed her short clip in a new Nissan Armada while sitting at a stop light. “I’ll tell y’all this right now, these new cars with these super high tech,” she explained as she zoomed in on her rearview mirror. “Don’t be talking about anybody, ’cause I’m reading lips.”

Her camera focused on a couple behind her, which she could see as if she were staring into their car. “Oh, y’all are arguing? Don’t be naming names first and last ’cause I’m probably gonna go tell ’em. I mean, this is just—I can see every feature.”

Commenters were shocked by the information, with many lamenting that they lost their privacy bubble.

“I be picking my nose at red lights. This is not ideal,” one wrote.

“Nooo, I literally cry while driving. Leave me alone,” a second agreed.

“They’re gonna see me sobbing and singing along to the most gut wrenching music in 4k now huh,” a third added.

@notwxsoph yalls secrets are safe with me 🤞🏼🤞🏼 (its going in my group message asap) ♬ original sound – notwxsoph

Another commenter pointed out how the mirrors at least let people see you yelling when they drive badly. “I love that people who cut me off can now see my anger in 4K,” they wrote.

Others swore to get tinted windows to protect their privacy.

“This officer Sternhagen is why i have tint on my windshield,” a viewer joked.

“This is why I have 5% tint all around lol,” another added.

Others were blown away by the new technology.

“My rental car has this and I was SHOOK I thought it was just another backup camera,” a commenter shared.

“That’s like having a camera inside my house,” another agreed.

Though @notwxsoph made the clip as a humorous anecdote, new car technology, like 4K rearview mirrors, is changing the way people drive. Some available features make driving much safer. These include blind-spot monitoring, virtual exterior mirrors, and a drowsiness detector. However, new technology can have some drawbacks. For example, one man got trapped in his Corvette, forcing firefighters to break a window to free him.

The Daily Dot reached out to notwxsoph via email for further information.