‘Fresh, clean-looking shower and bathtub’: Expert warns you should never skip the home inspection. Then he steps inside a new home

An expert warns buyers never to skip a home inspection, even if it gives them a competitive edge in a seller’s market. He then shows viewers exactly why this is a bad idea.

Buying a home can be one of the most exciting and frustrating experiences in life. With recent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, Forbes reports that “mortgage rates are finally within a range that brings the possibility of homeownership closer to reality.” However, the publication also warns buyers against waiting for the mortgage rate to drop again,” because a renewed demand wave may “reignite home price growth.”

Demand is already growing and unfortunately for buyers, it means that many are willing to take risks when it comes to closing the deal on their dream home.

Though it may seem like a quicker way to secure the contract, Texas-based home inspector, Inspector Randle (@inspector_randle), recently provided an example of why its a bad idea to forego a home inspection. The TikTok video garnered 37,000 views as of publication.

Inspector Randle begins his video in a home that looks like it’s in perfect condition. He then enters the bathroom, which “looks beautiful” with its new tiles and new fixtures.

But, the inspector explains, looks can be deceiving.

“I just put about two to three inches of water in this tub, drained it, and we have that,” Randle said as he points his camera to a large puddle of water pooled beneath the sink.

“As a home inspector, I’m going to test all this stuff … and make sure everything’s working as intended,” Randle said.

Is it a bad idea to waive a home inspection?

During the home buying process, Texas United Mortgage says home inspections are as important as securing pre-approval for a mortgage. Home inspections investigate every aspect of a home. This includes looking for structural damage, checking the foundation, the roof, circuitry, wiring and fuse box; heating and air conditioning system, windows, plumbing, ceilings, walls and attic.

A typical inspection ranges from $400-$600, but it can increase depending on the requirements. Potential buyers are advised to be present during the inspection, and to ask the inspector questions. An inspector can find significant problems, which can allow homebuyers to either walk away from the deal or negotiate a lower price to account for the issues.

What do the viewers think?

Some users were shocked at the idea of waiving a home inspection.

“It amazes me how much I hear people hate on home inspectors. They literally make sure your house is worth buying and not trash. Home inspections are amazing,” one user said.

“Where are people still waving inspections???” another asked.

“If I couldn’t do a home inspection then the house isn’t meant to be mine. Too big of a purchase!” a third agreed.

Others pointed to the cost of an inspection and the conditions of the housing market as reasons to skip a home inspection.

“Home inspection fees feel like they cost as much as the house tbh,” a user said.

“There are a lot of [markets] where you literally can’t buy a house if you ask for an inspection. The offer won’t be entertained,” a second said.

“The problem was buying my house. The reason I didn’t get one. Every time I try to get a house that I wanted somebody was waving off inspection and that’s why the other people will buy the house before,” a third shared.

Daily Dot reached out to Randle via TikTok comment for further information.

