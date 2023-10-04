‘This is why i buy all my jewelry on shein’: Personal shopper says ‘NEVER’ purchase designer jewelry at retail price

A popular personal shopper revealed why she refuses to purchase designer jewelry at full price in a viral TikTok video.

The video comes from a user who posts content about all things fashion under the handle @boujeebarbiefindz. In her latest clip, the shopper talks about designer jewelry as she shows off her extensive collection.

“Designer jewelry is costume jewelry which means it’s not real gold,” she told her followers.

So instead of paying full price for jewelry just for the sake of the designer, she recommends buying fake items for cheap on a platform called The Fence Finds.

“Like you can find anything, even limited edition,” the creator says as she pans her camera across fake designer jewelry items from Vivienne Westwood, Chanel, Cartier, and more.

The video garnered 1.1 million views, and viewers agreed with the TikToker in the comments.

“Facts even bags they use cheap [material] we buying the name not the quality of a bag,” one viewer wrote.

“This why i buy all my jewelry on shein bc at least i wont feel guilty if i lose it or tarnish. its cheap LOL,” a second agreed.

“Yessss save your money! I’m not trying to look rich I’m trying to BE rich,” a third stated.

Others also shared stories of how they discovered that their designer jewelry was made from fake gold.

“I regret buying my 700$ Dior ring-I lost [it] when I was drunk, found the same one for $12 online dhg,” one user recalled, referring to popular Chinese e-commerce website DHgate.

“I bought 950 Loui earrings n trust me they aren’t real gold … I learnt that after,” a second shared about her Louis Vuitton purchase.

So, how can you tell if your jewelry is legitimate, whether it comes from a known designer or not? According to Las Vegas Jewelry & Coin Exchange, there are a number of different ways to test it. One of the methods is to use a strong magnet to see if your item sticks since real gold isn’t magnetic.

The website also recommends dropping your gold item in water. “Real gold is a heavy metal and will not float, so if your gold item floats you know it is not real gold. Also, if you notice rust or tarnishing on the item after being in the water, this is also a sign it is not real gold since gold doesn’t rust or tarnish.”

