‘I’m not the only one’: Nespresso customer reveals the right way to use milk frother after using it wrong for 4 years

A Nespresso customer just discovered she had been using her milk frother all wrong.

In a viral video with over 1.6 million views, TikToker Britt Marie Box (@brittmariebox) issued a PSA to help others so they don’t make the same mistake.

“Let me tell you something wrong I’ve been doing for four years that I have just discovered after spending £100 trying to correct it,” she began in the clip.

Then she pulled out her milk frother to demonstrate.

How to use a Nespresso milk frother

According to the TikToker, every time she put regular milk in her frother, it would bubble over and make a mess.

“Every single time, it would overflow,” she explained.

Eventually, she figured she must’ve needed a bigger frother to make the amount of milk she needed for a latte.

“I went out, and I bought the XL Aerocino for about £100,” she continued.

That’s when she discovered a “nugget” of information online that helped her figure out what she was doing wrong.

Britt had not removed a component of the frother that allows milk for a latte to be properly mixed.

She demonstrated how the spring in the machine could be removed so no more milk would spill out during frothing.

Viewers respond

In the clip’s comments section, some were surprised that the spring could be removed.

“Not me never knowing the spring is removable,” user Ashley Tu Maddox commented.

“Mine has never overflowed but, after four years, today I learned the spring comes off. Please don’t take this app away from me,” user Kathleen Chiavetta wrote.

“Life changing. also many thanks for talking at the agreed upon 1.25x speed,” user LyssG said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nespresso via email and Britt Marie Box by TikTok comment and direct message.

