‘You showed them… by losing square footage on your yard’: Homeowners try to stick it to neighbors who refuse to pay for half of new fence. It backfires

In a viral video, TikToker @jamezilla007 attempted to get back at neighbors who refused to pay for half of their new fence. The action backfired, promoting lots of discourse.

In the one-minute video, homeowners installed a brand-new fence alongside an already-existing fence. The text over the video reads: “HOA said the neighbor does not have to pay for half of the fence so we aren’t replacing theirs.”

According to Rocket Mortgage, “Homeowners associations – HOAs for short – are private organizations that oversee the management of some residential communities.” HOAs establish rules and regulations for those living in the community to follow.

In this video, the TikToker’s HOA doesn’t require neighbors to split the cost of fences, despite the fence providing both homes privacy. So instead of taking down the old fence, they decided to keep it and put up a new fence just in their yard, so the neighbor can not use it.

The video has 4.2 million views and thousands of comments. The homeowner’s decision to build a new fence alongside the existing one sparked much discourse. Many viewers felt their decision did not achieve what they set out to do.

“Now when yours is finished, all your neighbor has to do is tear the old one down; they still get a new fence for free,” one viewer commented.

Others suggested that not only do the neighbors get a new fence if they were to tear the old one down, but they also get more space. “Neighbor got a new fence and some more property,” one viewer commented. Another agreed, “You showed them… by losing square footage on your yard.”

Other TikTokers shared being in similar experiences but doing something differently.

“Neither of my neighbors paid a portion of my new fence. Never crossed my mind to ask them for money. Some people just like drama I guess,” one shared.

Some viewers provided suggestions and alternative ideas. “You should’ve painted the backside pink or something just in case they decide to take theirs down,” one commented.

