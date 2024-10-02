‘He’s sending your husband a message’: Woman slams neighbor for mowing her lawn without permission. Not everyone is onboard

Picture this: You take pride in keeping your lawn perfectly manicured, but your neighbor’s lawn is overgrown and getting out of control. Do you mow it or mind your business?

Featured Video

For one man, the answer was clear: Fire up the lawnmower, and get to work. The problem? He didn’t consult his neighbors beforehand.

TikTok user @callme_bec recently shared her reaction after discovering her neighbor was mowing her lawn without permission. In her viral video, which has racked up over 760,000 views since Sept. 13, she explains the situation.

“Guys, my neighbor is mowing my lawn,” she begins, before admitting the lawn hasn’t received any attention for a few weeks because she and her husband recently returned from a vacation.

Advertisement

She goes on to describe her neighbor as someone who is “really into landscaping” and seems to care about the appearance of the neighborhood. “Even though we have no HOA,” she emphasizes.

As the TikToker peeks through her blinds, she reveals the scene outside: a shirtless man mowing the grass in front of her house. “You guys, he’s mowing my [expletive] lawn, my neighbor, without asking,” she adds, clearly irritated.

Viewers share their thoughts

The video received a mixed response, with most commenters arguing the neighbor was helpful rather than intrusive.

Advertisement

“Just go thank him at least you have a nice neighbour,” one commenter said.

A second wrote, “He probably feels like he’s doing a kind gesture.”

“Hire somebody!!!! 3-4 weeks without mowing is ridiculous,” one more user remarked.

Several others took the opportunity to go after the TikToker’s husband, with one popular comment reading, “He’s sending your husband a message.”

Advertisement

In response to the backlash, @callme_bec followed up with a lighthearted video that pokes fun at the situation. In a clip captioned “POV: Your Neighbor Mowed Your Lawn Without Asking And the Internet Roasted Your Husband,” she records her husband taking out the neighbor’s trash in a bid to return the favor.

“Hey everyone, so my very, very lazy husband took my neighbors trash [out]. Don’t worry. Neighbors helping neighbors,” she adds jokingly.

Despite the comments supportive of the neighbor, asking permission before mowing someone else’s lawn is generally considered proper etiquette.

On Reddit’s r/lawncare subreddit, one user pointed this out: “While mowing your neighbors yard is a friendly gesture, please for the love of god don’t take it upon yourself to just ‘surprise them’ with your good-faith act, no matter how overgrown you think their lawn is.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @callme_bec via TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.