‘I got on TikTok and Googled’: Woman can’t shake dry, sore throat. Then she finds this ‘natural’ remedy

A dry, sore throat is one of the signs of a cold which can interfere with getting a restful night’s sleep. If mainstream medicine doesn’t help, some people turn to the internet for quick healing tricks.

TikTok user Taylor Donoghuee (@taylordonoghuee) recounts this in a video with 458,000 views. “Two nights ago, I started to get, like, a really dry and sore throat out of nowhere to the point where I could not fall asleep,” she says. Instead of waiting for it to pass, she takes it upon herself to fix it. “It was 3 am and so, I got on TikTok and I’m Googling ‘fast sore throat remedies,” she shares.

Then, the content creator finds another creator who posts natural remedies. “I come across this one creator [@kathyhealthtips],” she says. Kathy is a content creator who majored in medicine in China and uses her platform to promote traditional Chinese medicine. “You pinch your neck up like this 36 times,” Donoghuee demonstrates, pinching the skin on her neck up and down her throat. “And warm your palms and pat 36 times on this side and pat 36 times on this side,” she instructs, patting both sides of her throat.

So, did it work? It did for her. “Holy crap, it works! I’m not even kidding,” she says. “My sore throats don’t go away fast. They usually linger. Day two, it’s already gone.” Although the method didn’t heal her sore throat instantly, it partially alleviated it. “It didn’t magically go away but I did feel some relief. Like a relief, a cough drop would give,” the content creator says. “It feels more soothed than a minute ago.”

Viewers laud the remedy

“Wait what? It’s not gone, but when I say it just got 60% easier to deal with,” one viewer claimed.

“Oh my gosh!!! Magic! I just tried it, I’m impressed,” another applauded.

“I just woke up with a hot, dry sore throat and this just worked for me. My throat was huge a bit ago and it just feels less inflamed! Not gone but relief. Thank you,” a third shared.

“That’s insane. It’s not completely gone, but it’s so much better immediately,” a fourth commented.

What is this remedy?

Acupressure is a Chinese healing practice that involves applying pressure with your fingers to promote pain relief, improve sleep quality, and help with other health problems. The goal is to restore and heal the body’s energy called qi (ch’i).

How does it work?

Massaging and patting these areas reduces inflammation which is a cause of sore throats. Furthermore, this method “relieves pain, improves circulation, reduces stress, and boosts immunity,” according to Kaizen Health Group.

In addition, it’s imperative to stay hydrated, rest, drink honey and lemon tea, and gargle salt water to boost its effectiveness.

Mainstream medicine’s approach to dry, sore throats

Like Chinese medicine, mainstream medicine also suggests resting, staying hydrated, drinking tea, and gargling salt water. Other recommendations include taking a throat lozenge, drinking broth, and not using your voice.

However, if the sore throat doesn’t heal in over a week, visit your doctor because it could be a sign of something more serious.

