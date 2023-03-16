‘Wow it works’: Movie theater customer gets refund 20 minutes into movie

A well-known TikToker is going viral for testing out whether he could get a refund at the movie theater after watching 20 minutes of the film.

In the video Allen (@itsallenferrell) stitches a post by the popular TikToker Jordan Howlett (@Jordan_The_Stallion8). Jordan alleges that every movie theater has a 20-minute policy, meaning if you watched the first 20 minutes of a film you can still get a refund for your ticket.

“Yeah right,” Allen says in disbelief.

Viewers follow him as he walks into a movie theater and buys two tickets for Creed 2. He’s then seen watching the movie while snacking on some popcorn. He proceeds to shout out, “This movie sucks! I want my money back.”

With his ticket in hand, Jordan walks over to the ticket booth and asks if he could get a refund.

“I thought it was gonna be like Assassins’ Creed type of thing. It was really boring,” he offers as an explanation.

“It’s a boxing movie,” the theater worker responds before paging what seems to be a manager to assist with the refund.

The other worker calmly processed the refund and Allen walked away with his money back in a state of surprise.

“Wow, it works. That’s crazy,” he said.

Allen is a popular TikToker known for trying different challenges, testing out food hacks, and making videos based on commenters’ unpredictable suggestions. He has more than 3.6 million followers and his videos regularly get hundreds of thousands of views with several hitting over a million views.

Commenters under this video had a range of thoughts.

“I’ve actually done this once the movie was over. Just told them I was deeply disappointed with it. They refunded me LMAO,” one person said.

“Keep going to the movie where you left off and watch it in portions until you’ve seen the whole thing for free,” another suggested.

One person pointed out that despite the refund, the theater got what they really wanted, which was Allen buying food and a beverage at the concession stand.

The Daily Dot reached out to Allen for comment via TikTok comment but did not immediately hear back.