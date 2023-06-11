‘Why have I never done this’: Walmart customer shares how to get ‘money’s worth’ when shopping for strawberries

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion and debate after sharing his method for getting his “moneys worth” of strawberries from Walmart.

In a video with over 12,000 views, TikTok user @its_scalf shows an array of strawberry packages at a Walmart location, with many only partially filled.

The TikToker then picks up one of the containers and dumps it into another. By the end, he has an overflowing package of strawberries in his cart. As Walmart charges by package for this product and not by weight, he’s getting more strawberries for his money.

Quickly, some commenters accused the TikToker of theft. However, others in the comments section claimed the practice was common—and that they had engaged in it themselves.

“Yep I do the same thing now lol,” one user wrote.

“I thought we all did this,” another said. “no wonder I get weird looks while doing this.”

Some users claimed their purpose in doing this was not simply to get more strawberries but to mix and match packs of strawberries so that they do not purchase any rotten ones.

“… it’s because people are taking out the bad ones and putting in the new ones from other containers kind of like grapes,” one commenter explained.

As to whether it’s stealing, the TikToker shared his belief that it wasn’t, writing, “It’s not stealing. If I’m paying for a full package I expect a full package. I’m still paying for them.”

Products being underfilled is a common complaint on TikTok. In December of last year, a user on TikTok called out On The Border Chips after discovering a bag filled only a quarter of the way with tortilla chips. A month prior, another TikToker called out Starbucks after paying $30 for four drinks that were woefully underfilled.

Back on @its_scalf’s video, some users took the clip as advice, saying they planned to perform the same move as the TikToker in the future.

“With [the] way my toddler eats fruit this is genius,” one commenter stated.

The Daily Dot contacted @its_scalf via TikTok direct message and Walmart via media relations contact form for further information.