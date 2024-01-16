‘She argued with me for 20 minutes’: Grocery shopper gets stopped for ‘suspicious activity.’ She was running this everyday errand

A shopper trying to obtain a money order so she could renew her soon-to-expire license plate was held up for over 20 minutes by an employee accusing her of ‘suspicious activity,’ according to a viral video posted to TikTok.

User Maddie Guy (@maddieguy) was perplexed by the employee’s misgivings, saying in her Jan. 6 video that she only needed $56.62.

“Not enough to flee the country with or anything,” she clarified for over 708,300 viewers. “I went there to get a money order so I can renew my license plate via mail.”

According to the employee, however, this wasn’t a valid reason for requesting a money order.

“She argued with me for 20 minutes about how it’s not a thing to renew your license plate via mail,” Guy revealed in her TikTok. “I’m like, ‘I’ve done it this way my whole life.’ And she said, ‘No, you have to go in person.’”

After the employee refused to give Guy her money order, she explained that she needed it that day so she could mail it in before her plate expired three weeks later. The employee still refused, she said, and even demanded to see some sort of written proof that the money order was for license plate renewal.

“Obviously, I didn’t bring that to the grocery store, so I didn’t have it,” Guy explained in her video. “And she didn’t want to give me the money order. So after enough back and forth, she finally decides ‘OK, I’ll give you the money order, but we only accept cash for money orders.’”

Guy went home and returned with three $20 bills, which the employee promptly put through a 4-point inspection system, she explained. The final step was summoning her manager over to verify the bills’ authenticity after she used a marker and two different lights.

“I’m just trying to pay the government,” Guy lamented in her video.

She was eventually able to leave the store with her money order under the suspicious eyes of the employee and her manager, who were “whispering and watching me leave,” she revealed.

“Follow me to my apartment and watch me drop this in the mail and send it to the DMV. I don’t know what to tell you,” Guy shrugged before ending her video.

Viewers were aghast at the employee’s need to know what Guy’s money order was for. “She doesn’t need to see anything to get a money order,” one wrote. “She needs to see the money, that’s it. The audacity.”

“I worked service desk at 18 in grocery store. Our job wasn’t to question anything,” a former store worker revealed. “You want a money order? Hand me the cash and see you later.”

“Grocery store ppl on a power trip. I got lectured and denied beer bc I had an out of state ID. I was visiting and I was 28!” another viewer shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Guy via TikTok direct message.