‘I am running Valvoline right now in my Ford F-150’: Should you use Mobil 1 or Valvoline? Expert weighs in

When prompted with a question between Mobil 1 and Valvoline, this mechanic made no hesitation to explain which motor oil was the superior choice for his F150. Rich (@fordbossme) posted the video of his expert opinion this month, and it has since garnered over 33,000 views.

Rich dives right into his answer at the start of the video. “Mobil 1 vs Valvoline. Well, I’d have to say Valvoline is […] one of my second-most favorite affordable oils. So Valvoline would be my choice out of the two,” he confirmed.

He also mentions that he’s currently using Valvoline Restore and Protect in his Ford F150 and is due for his third oil change, which is particularly significant for this type of motor oil.

Why this mechanic prefers Valvoline to Mobile 1

“I’m about to be at my third oil change. It says within four oil changes it cleans within 100% of the deposits or something that [has] built up on pistons,” he commented.

Sharing more of his Valvoline recommendations, he said “I also really like their high mileage Ultra Life Max Technology formula as well as their advanced full synthetic and their extended performance. All of their Valvoline oils are really, really good.”

However, when it came to the Mobil 1, Rich was less than enthused. “[There are] only a few Mobil oils that I like and that’s the Triple 3 Plus […]oils for Mobil that I really think are outstanding, but [the] majority of the Mobil product, just in general to me, I just don’t care for it. I don’t like how my vehicles run off of them and I’m not a huge fan,” he stated.

As the video wraps up, Rich makes it clear there is only one clear winner. “I run Valvoline over Mobil any day.”

While Valvoline is Rich’s second favorite, the comment section was filled with people who readily echoed his sentiments, expressing their own preference for Valvoline.

“I’ve used nothing but Valvoline in my vehicles for 35 years and have never had any issues,” a commenter noted.

“Valvoline is my go-to for all my vehicles,” another agreed.

“Mobile one is not the same oil it was [in 1990]. [They[…] changed the[…] formula. I like royal purple!!” someone else added.

“They must be new here,” someone joked. It seems that Rich has never shied away from expressing his opinions about Mobil 1—and they’re far from a glowing endorsement.

Rich did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comments. We also reached out to Mobil 1 and Valvoline.

