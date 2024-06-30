‘Try some Pennzoil Platinum. Or some of the higher-end Valvoline’: Mechanic says Mobil 1 is ‘decent.’ There’s just one problem

Mobil 1 is often referred to as the world’s top synthetic motor oil brand, but one TikTok creator remains skeptical. Rich (@fordbossme) recently posted a video on TikTok about his opinions on the popular motor oil brand, and to say the least, he is not a fan. His video is currently sitting at 59,400 views.

In response to a commenter’s question about Mobil 1 motor oil, Rich, a veteran mechanic, thoroughly explains why Mobil 1 isn’t the best motor oil on the market.

“What do you think of Mobil 1? Well, it’s a decent oil. At best, it’s just an OK mid-grade oil. There’s nothing that special about it,” Rich replied.

While a mid-grade oil may suffice for some, Rich doesn’t hesitate to offer what he feels are much better options.

“Over the years, I’ve had people say ‘Hey my vehicle runs alright with Mobil, but is there anything better?’ I’ll tell them [to] try some Pennzoil Platinum, especially the Ultra series, or some of the high-end Valvoline stuff. I don’t have a problem with Mobil. I just don’t like how everybody boasts that Mobil’s so great,” he said.

It’s all about the Moly

According to Rich, what separates Pennzoil from Mobil 1 and other competitors is the quality of their additives, specifically Moly (Molybdenum disulfide), a lubricant added to motor oils that protects engine parts from metal-on-metal contact.

“So let’s just say, for instance, you got a quart of 5W40 from Toyota. You might send that oil sample off, and see that the original formula of synthetic oil from Toyota that they still have available today would read, like 600-and-something or 700-and-something parts per million Moly,” he explained.

“But if you send off a quart of 5W30 Triple Protection [from] Mobil, you might only see that it’s like 90, or 80, or 100 parts per million Moly. Why? It’s because it’s the quality of Moly that they actually put in it has [gone] up. Pennzoil has been doing it for the longest time, and now Mobil’s starting to get into more of the natural gas stuff, using Infineum Moly.”

While Rich insists that it’s just his opinion, he also states that he isn’t the only one who notices the difference.

“So it’s not a terrible oil—at all. I’m just not a huge fan of it. Honestly, I’ve never really had that great of luck with it, and most people that end up switching from Mobil to something like Pennzoil Platinum or Pennzoil Platinum Ultra, they’re like, ‘Wow. I feel like the engine is a little quieter. I’m getting a little better fuel mileage.’”

Rich ends his video by highlighting one final benefit that sets Pennzoil apart from the competition.

“Also, if we compare that same Pennzoil Platinum Ultra bottle to the Toyota and the Mobil, Pennzoil Platinum Ultra would have something like 90 parts per million Moly, […] 800 zinc, and 700 phosphorus. Magnesium and zinc would be, like, around 1100—[a] decent [addictive] pack when you’re looking at numbers, but it’s the quality of what they’re putting in there that makes it what it is. That’s why I love the Pennzoil Platinum Natural Gas Series,” he concluded.

Rich did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok direct message. The Daily Dot also reached out to ExxonMobil, Toyota, and Shell for comment.