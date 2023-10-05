A Swiftie on TikTok went viral for saying a certain lyric in Taylor Swift’s song “Cruel Summer,” sounds like it’s sung by Miley Cyrus.

TikTok creator Katie Greenberg (@katierg20) has reached more than 677,000 views and 42,000 likes on her video by Thursday afternoon. Viewers were divided on Greenberg’s observation.

In the video, Greenberg said she has always thought this was a “universal thing that was talked about.” She specifically focused on this phrase: “He looks up grinning like a devil.”

Next she plays the clip of the song, and emphatically said, “That’s Miley.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Katie via TikTok direct message and Swift and Cyrus representatives via email. Multiple viewers agree with Greenberg saying they have thought this for years.

“I have quite literally ALWAYS thought this,” user Polly (@pollyzxo) said.

However, some Swifties corrected Katie.

“It’s Taylor’s signature growl… don’t underestimate our Taylor,” user Jimmy (@barefoot_alchemist) said.

“It sounds like Taylor screaming? Lol,” user @remarkablyrach adds.

A confused viewer comments, “Like I know it’s Taylor, but it’s so Miley coded, I close my eyes and I only hear her,” user Michelle Robinson (@theothermichellerobinson). Her comment received almost 3,000 likes.

“I’m still trying to get over it not being, ‘he looks so pretty like a devil,’” so one step at a time here,” user Autumn (@fall_london) said, referring to the common lyric mistake that Swiftie’s make in the song Cruel Summer.

According to TIME Magazine, “Cruel Summer” has had quite the longevity, being released as a radio single four years after its release on Swift’s album “Lover.” The magazine calls the song a “sleeper hit” with fans. It also gained prominence in the Amazon Prime show “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” which is known for including Swift’s music in its episodes.

Another fan, user Angelica Lazary (@angelicalazary), brings up a new theory saying, “Isn’t Miley Cyrus a ghost singer? I saw that somewhere.”

After Cyrus’s release of her album Endless Summer Vacation, back in March of this year, Capital News said fans started to speculate Miley being a ghost singer under the name Clara Pierce.