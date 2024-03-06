‘Not Miami having more boundaries than me’: People are obsessed with Miami Beach’s anti-Spring Break ad. Here’s why

A TikToker shared an ad campaign from the city of Miami Beach, Florida that urges spring break visitors to party somewhere else this year, and viewers can’t get enough.

The post praising the ad comes from TikToker Uptin (@uptin), who has previously gone viral for a post about how he was forced to tip a robot bartender. This time, the TikToker had some thoughts about Miami Beach’s anti-tourism campaign urging people on spring break not to visit the city.

“I have never seen a government try this hard to get you to not visit their destination,” he says in the video.

“The Miami Beach government literally put out a one-minute commercial saying that it’s gonna have $100 parking. This is all to deter springbreakers from coming,” Uptin adds.

He then goes on to say, “The past few years, spring break has gotten really out of hand in Miami, causing a lot of chaos, and now Miami Beach wants nothing to do with any of this.”

In addition to the $100 parking initiative, Uptin says Miami Beach is also enforcing additional police checks and curfews, all in an attempt to deter young party-inclined vacationers from visiting the city. Then, he plays the commercial.

“This isn’t working anymore,” the ad begins. “And it’s not us; it’s you.”

“Our idea of a good time is relaxing on the beach, hitting up the spa, or checking out a new restaurant,” speakers in the ad continue. “You just want to get drunk in public and ignore laws. Do you even remember what happened last March? That was our breaking point. So we’re breaking up with you.”

Miami Beach imposed a temporary curfew and declared a state of emergency last year after two shootings left two people dead, as the Miami Herald reported at the time.

Uptin’s video received 5.8 million views, and viewers quickly became obsessed with the city’s ad campaign.

“I can’t lie whoever developed this ‘Spring Break BreakUP’ concept ate,” one viewer wrote.

“I love how harsh this commercial is,” another said, to which Uptin responded in agreement, “Same. It’s not even like ‘if you do come, please be respectful’. It’s like do NOT come.”

“Not Miami having more boundaries than me,” another joked.

A lot of people even seemed to endorse the need for the commercial.

“I’m not mad at it. People don’t know how to act and wreak havoc on any and everything there,” said one person.

“People who dont live in ‘spring break’ towns don’t realize how bad it gets,” agreed another.

The hype for the commercial comes shortly after a Florida resident went viral for warning springbreakers not to go to Panama City Beach, Florida, for the festivities this year.

The Daily Dot reached out to Uptin via Instagram direct message for further comment.