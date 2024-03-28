‘You’re traditional’: Woman shares what men’s favorite superheroes say about them. Is she right?

Astrology is not for everyone, and enneagrams can be hard to remember sometimes. Now, one woman is introducing a better way to learn about someone’s personality—by asking them who is their favorite superhero.

TikTok user Ellysa Yagho (@new.ellysa) recently posted a video, detailing her thoughts on what someone’s favorite superhero says about them. Her video particularly focuses on men. The video has garnered 11 million views as of Wednesday evening. The Daily Dot reached out to Yagho via Instagram direct message.

“You can learn a lot about a man by asking them who their favorite superhero is,” Yagho said. “This is my guide to understanding who a man is depending on who their favorite superhero is.”

Here are her descriptions of what a man’s favorite superhero says about him:

Superman

“You’re a traditional man who likes things done your way, and you’re probably going to hit your kids.”

Spider-Man

“You use humor to cop with a lot of things. You’re very indecisive. You’re a go-with-the-flow kind of guy, and you like to have fun. But it can be really hard on yourself.”

Batman

“I feel like as a kid you went through a lot of hardships whether that was being bullied, being hard on yourself. I don’t know what it was, but you’re working on yourself now, but you still don’t know who you are. You feel the sense of longing, sadness.”

Thor

“You’re a work hard, play hard kind of guy. You procrastinate a whole bunch. I feel like you give me gym kind of vibes. But you kind of put away the important parts of your life.”

Iron Man

“You’re a very straightforward kind of guy. You like things done your own way. You can kind of be a control freak. For example, you’re a leader, not a follower, so if someone is working on a school project, and they keep messing up, you’re going to literally rip the paper from underneath them and do it yourself because you trust your judgment better than everyone else’s. You’re a very calculated person.”

Dr. Strange

“You’re a very wise person. You’re a very responsible person, but you hate yourself on the inside.”

One of the most popular personality tests in the world is the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator test, the Scientific American reports. The test dates back to World War II and focuses on four personality dimensions: extraversion or introversion, intuition or sensing, thinking or feeling, and judging or perceiving.

Online entertainment retailer Zavvi said the five most popular superheroes in the world based on Google searches are Spider-Man, Batman, Superman, Captain America, and the Hulk.

Some viewers said Yagho was pretty spot on with her assessment.

“[Damn] she a lil to accurate with that Batman one,” user @crustyclown2 said.

“Nah you know a little TOO much w/ that Spiderman one,” user Dez (@devontrell_) said.

