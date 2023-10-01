‘A MALE skipped to the front’: Men flood work conference meant for women in tech that featured Janelle Monae and Peloton star

Tech is known as an industry overwhelmed by men. So much so, that one woman says a tech conference for women still couldn’t keep a bunch of dudes from showing up and trying to capitalize on opportunities not meant for them

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 88,500 views, user Gabby (@yooooogabbagabbaa) complained that a tech conference for women was taken over by men.

“POV: You’re at a women in tech conference watching the men take the jobs for the girlies,” text overlaid on the short clip read.

In the 23-second video, several different shots show men all about the conference in conversation and even standing in line to meet with recruiters from various companies.

“Why would a man be there?” Audio of a woman’s voice set to the clip frustratingly asked. “No, it’s actually passing me off.”

The 2023 Grace Hopper Conference, held by the Anita B. Organization, was marketed as the “world’s largest gathering of women and non-binary technologists.” Its website read: “The Way Forward is a rallying cry for the entire tech industry to come together and create a more inclusive, equitable future.” Keynote speakers included singer, rapper, and actress Janelle Monae, and author and Peloton instructor, Tunde Oyeneyin.

Tickets for the three-day conference ranged from $1,298 for general in person to $649 to attend virtually.

Based on the TikTok video and its comments, it appears the conference may have missed the mark when it comes to providing a protected space for women and non-binary workers.

“I WAS WORKING MY BOOTH AND A MAN SPOKE OVER ME ABOUT MY OWN COMPANY I MEAN,” user Ghufran commented.

“I was at the tapia conference and so many guys were talking how they were gonna go to grace hopper and I was sooo confused as to how they even got in,” another said.

“I literally was in the community lounge having a conversation with this woman and a man handed her his resume!” another attendee wrote. “She was like I’m not a recruiter?”

Apparently, many of the conference attendees expressed concerns, which prompted Advisory President Bo Young Lee to issue a statement via a video posted to LinkedIn.

“We prepared, and we did our best, but it was not enough,” Lee said.

The president also vowed to address the concerns of attendees “in community.”

The Vice President of Programs Amanda Hill-Attkisson also addressed the crowd about the concerns that were expressed.

“Gender discrimination, racial discrimination, sexual harassment, discounting, interruption, less pay, you name it and we fight it,” she said in the speech, also uploaded to LinkedIn. “But it’s not supposed to happen here.”

She offered up an apology.

“I deeply apologize to those who did not have the experience they expected,” she said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gabby via TikTok direct message and the Grace Hopper Conference via the Anita B. Organization’s contact form.