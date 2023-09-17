‘I’ll tell you what we do with tattletales’: Mechanic says customer tried to get him in trouble. He uses 9 Lives cat food to get him back

In a viral TikTok, a Detroit mechanic shared how he got his payback after a customer snitched on him to his boss. It involves the nasty smell of cat food.

In the video, Jay (@bodyguy188) explains that the owner of a white sedan he was working on talked to him “like shit” and then lied to his boss, saying Jay was rude to him.

“I was probably rude, but you shouldn’t have told on me any f*cking way,” Jay said.

Despite the customer’s attempt to get Jay in trouble with his manager, he didn’t face any negative repercussions—but he was quite pissed at the rude customer who tattled on him.

“I’ll tell you what we do with tattletales,” Jay said.

Jay proceeds to show viewers a can of 9 Lives cat food around, which is the central prop for his revenge plan. Jay drills three holes into the top of the aluminum container, walks over to the car trunk, and places it vertically on the interior side of the trunk.

The idea seems to be that the car trunk, and possibly the interior too, will over time start to reek with the smell of cat food, and the car owner will be constantly perplexed about where the stench is coming from.

It is unclear if this is a common practice among the workers in Jay’s shop or if it’s just his sneaky little trick.

While the Daily Dot has reached out to Jay for comment, we’re left wondering if he keeps a few cans of this cat food around to mess with customers or if he went out of his way to grab a can from a local store.

The video has nearly 400,000 views and more than 1,500 comments. The caption had the hashtags: #snitchesgetstitches, #payback, and #iwin.

“Don’t be a snitch,” the text overlay on the video read.

Commenters had mixed reactions about the mechanic’s reaction.

Some thought Jay’s actions were immature.

“this is so cool man what is the name and location of your shop so I can come get work done,” a person said.

“Grown men are the most sensitive people. It doesn’t take much to hurt your feelings does it,” another wrote.

“And when it links back to the shop you won’t be liable. Way to fuck over the owner. I’d fire my tech if he posted a video like this,” a commenter said.

Most commenters thought the video was funny and left various words in support or commented laughing emojis.

Others offered suggestions for next time.

“drill holes are a dead give away, just crack the lid man,” the top comment read.

“Go to a sporting goods store and get a bottle of fox or deer piss and pour it in the vents. It’s way worse than cat food,” another wrote.

“Shrimp tails in the door panels work too,” a person shared.

The Daily Dot has previously covered other TikToks sharing mechanics’ perspectives and work woes. In one video, a Philadelphia mechanic was seen chasing after a customer who was attempting to drive away without paying their bill. The mechanic didn’t let the fact that the car was already in motion stop him and ripped out the vehicle’s battery.

In another clip, a mechanic calls out a customer whose car was filled with trash, cockroaches, and other bugs. The mechanic said he refused to work on a car in such a dirty condition.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jay for comment via email.